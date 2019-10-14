Eni : Subsidiary Versalis Launches Line of Recycled-Plastic Products

By Giulia Petroni



Eni Spa (ENI.MI) said Monday that its chemical subsidiary Versalis launched a line of products made from recycled plastic from domestic waste collected in Italy.

The Italian oil-and-gas company said the new product line, which is called Versalis Revive, is an expandable polystyrene made of recycled raw materials such as polystyrene cups, trays and yogurt pots, collected from waste.

The material will be available on the market starting from November, Eni said, and could be used to insulate building panels to save energy or as protective packaging for appliances and furniture.

The project is in line with Versalis's goal to produce more than 20,000 tons of polystyrene products containing recycled materials a year, Eni said.

