ENI SPA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/24 02:50:41 am
8.35 EUR   -1.44%
02:40aENI : Swung to a Loss in 1Q
DJ
01:32aENI : CEO, Senior Managers to Defer Half of 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plans
DJ
04/23ENI : SEC drops inquiry into Shell's OPL 245 deal, company says
RE
Eni : Swung to a Loss in 1Q

04/24/2020 | 02:40am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA said Friday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter and that group results were negatively affected by the economic recession and falling energy prices.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said that it registered a net loss of 2.93 billion euros ($3.16 billion) from a profit of EUR1.10 billion in the year-earlier period. The loss was partly attributed to the alignment of the book value of inventories to market prices as well as impairments from oil-and-gas assets and negative fair-valued derivatives, according to Eni.

On an adjusted basis, profit was EUR59 million.

Adjusted operating profit in the period was EUR1.31 billion, compared with EUR2.35 billion in the previous year.

Revenues in the quarter fell to EUR14.09 billion from EUR18.80 billion the previous year.

The company said hydrocarbon production in the first quarter was 1.77 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, compared with 1.84 million barrels of oil equivalent a day the previous year, mainly due to lower volumes in Libya and lower gas demand in Egypt.

Eni said it has withdrawn its share buyback proposal and would revise its business plan for the 2020-21 period with a strong reduction in capital expenditure and expected costs to levels that are consistent with the new oil price scenario.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.49% 8.472 Delayed Quote.-38.81%
WTI -1.71% 17.14 Delayed Quote.-99.99%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 53 884 M
EBIT 2020 1 780 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 18 506 M
Yield 2020 9,74%
P/E ratio 2020 300x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 30 267 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,51  €
Last Close Price 8,47  €
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-38.81%32 774
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 577 561
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-36.85%132 105
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%109 260
TOTAL S.A.-34.11%86 715
GAZPROM-0.66%56 481
