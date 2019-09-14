Eni : The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, meets the CEO Claudio Descalzi

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, meets the CEO Claudio Descalzi

Kinshasa, 14 September 2019 - The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, met Eni's Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi yesterday in Kinshasa. During the meeting the parties discussed the possibility of developing initiatives aimed at the conservation of large areas of primary forest, in accordance with the United Nations REDD + protocol, in order to preserve and protect them from the risk and threat of deforestation.

Furthermore, the CEO Claudio Descalzi explained to President Tshisekedi the opportunity to start projects to improve electricity distribution infrastructures in order to make access to electricity more widespread and efficient for both domestic and industrial users.

The parties also agreed that an efficient and reliable electricity distribution system will be the necessary condition for the development of energy production projects in the country, including the ones from renewable sources, with the aim of improving the energy mix and decreasing dependence on biomass.

