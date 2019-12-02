Log in
Eni SpA

Eni : Wins Photovoltaic Project in Kazakhstan

12/02/2019

By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Monday that it has been awarded a photovoltaic project in southern Kazakhstan by the Kazakh Authorities through its local subsidiary ArmWind LLP.

The Italian energy company said the project, which has a capacity of 50 megawatts peak, will contribute to the progressive decarbonization of the power sector in the country.

"The new plant will allow for a greenhouse-gases emissions reduction of 1.2 million tons of CO2 equivalent over the lifetime of the plant," the company said.

Eni said the project will be completed in the second half of 2021.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -0.62% 13.714 End-of-day quote.-0.25%
WTI 1.20% 56.47 Delayed Quote.27.86%
