Eni acquires in Italy three wind projects for a total of 35 MW

The company continues its decarbonisation process with the strategic development of renewable energy sources

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 22 June 2020 - Eni, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy, a group company that operates in Italy, has acquired from Asja Ambiente Italia 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte e Wind Park Laterza. The three wind farms, that will be built in Comune di Laterza, in the Puglia region, have a peak capacity of 35.2 MW and are expected to produce approximately 81 GWh annually, avoiding around 33,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The three plants will consist of sixteen aerogenerators producing 2.2 MW each, and will be connected to the National Transmission Grid. The construction work for the plants is scheduled for the third trimester of 2021. It is the first wind project of Eni to take place in Italy.

With this new acquisition, Eni further progresses in its decarbonisation process that aims to reduce 80% on greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products.

Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, has stated: "Our goal is to shape a company that will sell completely decarbonised products, so that emissions will not be a concern for our end customer. We are willing to tackle the challenges for a just energy transition by drawing on all our resources and internal know-how.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39 02 52031875 - +39 06 59822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800 940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +800 11223456

Switchboard: +39 06 596821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com