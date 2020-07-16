Log in
Eni: amendments to 2020 financial calendar

07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Eni: amendments to 2020 financial calendar

Rome, 25 June 2020 - Eni announces the following amendments to the financial calendar published on 30 January 2020 and amended on 18 May 2020:

  • the meeting of the Board of Directors convened to resolve the interim dividend for the 2020 financial year, which was scheduled for 17 September 2020, has anticipated to 15 September 20201.
    The related press release scheduled for 17 September 2020, has anticipated to 15 September 2020;
  • the meeting of the Board of Directors convened to analyse the Third quarter 2020 results, which was scheduled for 29 October 2020, has anticipated to 28 October 2020.
    The related press release and conference call scheduled for 30 October 2020, have anticipated to 28 October 2020.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +800 11 22 34 56

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

1 The payment dates of 2020 interim dividend will remain unchanged compared to what has already been communicated: the interim dividend for the 2020 financial year will be paid on September 23, 2020 (ex-dividend date: September 21, 2020; record date: September 22, 2020).

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:30:04 UTC
