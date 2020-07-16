Eni: amendments to 2020 financial calendar

Rome, 25 June 2020 - Eni announces the following amendments to the financial calendar published on 30 January 2020 and amended on 18 May 2020:

the meeting of the Board of Directors convened to resolve the interim dividend for the 2020 financial year, which was scheduled for 17 September 2020, has anticipated to 15 September 2020 1 .

The related press release scheduled for 17 September 2020, has anticipated to 15 September 2020;

. The related press release scheduled for 17 September 2020, has anticipated to 15 September 2020; the meeting of the Board of Directors convened to analyse the Third quarter 2020 results, which was scheduled for 29 October 2020, has anticipated to 28 October 2020.

The related press release and conference call scheduled for 30 October 2020, have anticipated to 28 October 2020.

1 The payment dates of 2020 interim dividend will remain unchanged compared to what has already been communicated: the interim dividend for the 2020 financial year will be paid on September 23, 2020 (ex-dividend date: September 21, 2020; record date: September 22, 2020).

