Eni and NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group) strengthen their

partnership to develop circular district technologies

The partnership will see the construction of a new circular gas production plant in Taranto, in addition to the circular hydrogen production plant in Porto Marghera (Venice) and the circular methanol production plant in Livorno

The three plants will be based on NextChem's technology for the chemical recycling of plastic waste (plasmix) and dry waste

The partnership will drive a significant contribution to decarbonization and recycling targets, as well as to the social and economic relaunch of the territory

Rome, 25 June 2020 - Eni and NextChem, the Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary for green chemistry, strengthen their partnership one year after their first agreement. This partnership will conduct research for a new project to be developed in Taranto, in addition to ongoing engineering studies for a waste-to-hydrogen production plant at the Eni bio refinery in Venice, Porto Marghera, and for a waste-to-methanol production plant at the Eni refinery in Livorno.

This phase is aimed at assessing the feasibility of a plant within the Taranto refinery for the production of new synthesis gas from plasmix and dry waste through a chemical recycling process. The gas produced will be then refined and produced through two separate channels: hydrogen, which can be used by the Eni refinery to assist the fuel hydrodesulphurization process; gas with a high carbon monoxide content which can be used by the steel mill both in blast furnace processes and the new Direct Reduced Iron technologies. These studies could make a significant contribution in terms of decarbonization or the steel industry.

NextChem is working on the industrial application of the project. An Eni-NextChem joint team will assess the technical and economic feasibility and plants' streams. The involvement of local institutions will be crucial.

The agreement signed today is part of the long-term strategy which will make Eni a leader in the production and commercialization of decarbonized products. Eni is implementing a strategic plan which is unique in the industry and which will allow the Company to reduce absolute net GHG lifecycle emissions by 80% by 2050. Eni will increase its production of green energy, thus developing renewables. It will also produce gas, LNG and hydrogen from gas and from bio feedstocks, removing CO2 through sequestration and storage projects; and it will produce bio fuels from its bio refineries as well as bio fuels, methanol and hydrogen