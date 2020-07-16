Log in
Eni : and NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group) strengthen their partnership to develop circular district technologies

07/16/2020 | 06:36am EDT

Eni and NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group) strengthen their

partnership to develop circular district technologies

  • The partnership will see the construction of a new circular gas production plant in Taranto, in addition to the circular hydrogen production plant in Porto Marghera (Venice) and the circular methanol production plant in Livorno
  • The three plants will be based on NextChem's technology for the chemical recycling of plastic waste (plasmix) and dry waste
  • The partnership will drive a significant contribution to decarbonization and recycling targets, as well as to the social and economic relaunch of the territory

Rome, 25 June 2020 - Eni and NextChem, the Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary for green chemistry, strengthen their partnership one year after their first agreement. This partnership will conduct research for a new project to be developed in Taranto, in addition to ongoing engineering studies for a waste-to-hydrogen production plant at the Eni bio refinery in Venice, Porto Marghera, and for a waste-to-methanol production plant at the Eni refinery in Livorno.

This phase is aimed at assessing the feasibility of a plant within the Taranto refinery for the production of new synthesis gas from plasmix and dry waste through a chemical recycling process. The gas produced will be then refined and produced through two separate channels: hydrogen, which can be used by the Eni refinery to assist the fuel hydrodesulphurization process; gas with a high carbon monoxide content which can be used by the steel mill both in blast furnace processes and the new Direct Reduced Iron technologies. These studies could make a significant contribution in terms of decarbonization or the steel industry.

NextChem is working on the industrial application of the project. An Eni-NextChem joint team will assess the technical and economic feasibility and plants' streams. The involvement of local institutions will be crucial.

The agreement signed today is part of the long-term strategy which will make Eni a leader in the production and commercialization of decarbonized products. Eni is implementing a strategic plan which is unique in the industry and which will allow the Company to reduce absolute net GHG lifecycle emissions by 80% by 2050. Eni will increase its production of green energy, thus developing renewables. It will also produce gas, LNG and hydrogen from gas and from bio feedstocks, removing CO2 through sequestration and storage projects; and it will produce bio fuels from its bio refineries as well as bio fuels, methanol and hydrogen

from waste. Furthermore, it will produce chemical products from renewables and first and secondary feedstocks. In particular, NextChem's technological solution could lead to a significant CO2 reduction from a Life Cycle Assessment perspective, when compared with the available waste to energy treatments of plasmix and dry waste post consumption. Leveraging the principles of the circular economy, the projects are set to have a positive impact on the environment.

NextChem technological innovation is one of the most significant of its kind developed in last few years within the circular economy and energy transition fields and applies to the green recovery of brownfield sites of traditional and heavy industries. Chemical products with a circular origin based on this technology reduce the need for extraction of fossil origin resources and contribute to the decarbonization of relevant industrial sectors, supplying the transport sector - which is contributing significantly to global CO2 emissions - with low carbon fuels. This is one of the NextChem's drivers for the energy transition, with over 30 innovative projects in its portfolio with proprietary technologies, international licenses and technological integration contracts and EPC.

Eni Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39 02 52031875 - +39 06 59822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800 940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +800 11223456

Switchboard: +39 06 596821 ufficio.stampa@eni.com segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com investor.relations@eni.comWebsite: www.eni.com

Media relations Maire Tecnimont e Nextchem:

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Tel +39 02 6313-7768mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it Ilaria Catastini, Margherita Ficola Tel +39 328 1297533 mediarelations@nextchem.it www.nextchem.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:35:05 UTC
