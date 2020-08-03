Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : confirms and expands gas and condensate potential in the Ken Bau discovery in Block 114, Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Eni confirms and expands gas and condensate potential in the Ken Bau discovery in Block 114, Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 27 July 2020 - Eni announces that its exploration well, Ken Bau-2X, located in Block 114, Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam, has confirmed a significant hydrocarbon accumulation on the Ken Bau discovery, further expanding its potential.

Ken Bau 2X was drilled 2 km apart from the discovery well in 95 m of water depth till a total depth of 3658m below sea level and encountered a pay in excess of 110m in several intervals of Miocene sandstones interbedded with shale.

Two mini drill stem tests (DST) were conducted, coupled with an extensive data acquisition campaign comprising fluid sampling. Preliminary estimates of Ken Bau accumulation provide a range between 7 and 9 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of raw gas in place with 400 - 500 million barrels (Mbbl) of associated condensates. The well will now be plugged and abandoned.

Ken Bau 2X results confirm the importance of the discovery made in 2019, and Eni Vietnam's and its partner Essar E&P efforts to swiftly appraise the full extent of the accumulation despite the significant operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic during these months.

Eni Vietnam is the Operator of Block 114 with a 50% share; Essar E&P holds the remaining 50%. Eni Vietnam with its partner is currently planning additional drilling and

1

testing on Ken Bau discovery coupled with new drilling and seismic activity in the Song Hong basin, where Eni operates with a 100% share the neighbouring Block 116.

The gas market in Vietnam is rapidly growing, driven by the Country's consistent GDP progression and consequent development of gas-to-power plants supplied by domestic resources and, in the future, imported LNG. Ken Bau discovery will potentially provide a fast-track solution to meet the increasing energy demand.

Eni has been in Vietnam since 2013, and currently operates four blocks all located in the underexplored Song Hong and Phu Khanh basins, offshore central Vietnam

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Free phone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Free phone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

2

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 14:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENI SPA
10:42aVERSALIS : siglato il closing per l'ingresso nel 40% del capitale di Finproject
PU
10:42aENI : avvia la produzione di un parco fotovoltaico da 18 MW all'interno del depo..
PU
10:37aENI : testa con successo la scoperta di Bashrush nel permesso di North El Hammad..
PU
10:37aENI : nuova scoperta a olio e nuova produzione nella Concessione di South West M..
PU
10:37aENI : conferma e incrementa il potenziale della scoperta a gas e condensati di K..
PU
10:32aENI : announces a new oil discovery and new production in South West Meleiha Con..
PU
10:32aENI : confirms and expands gas and condensate potential in the Ken Bau discovery..
PU
10:32aVERSALIS : Closing signed to acquire 40% of Finproject's share capital
PU
10:32aENI : OVO and Eni gas e luce announce partnership to accelerate the energy trans..
PU
06:42aENI : Versalis to produce new solid polystyrene products with up to 75% recycled..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 525 M 55 753 M 55 753 M
Net income 2020 -5 541 M -6 500 M -6 500 M
Net Debt 2020 20 091 M 23 569 M 23 569 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,39x
Yield 2020 5,57%
Capitalization 26 941 M 31 871 M 31 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,92 €
Last Close Price 7,54 €
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-45.54%31 871
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 828
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.51%113 676
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%110 627
TOTAL SE-36.38%97 178
GAZPROM-29.01%57 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group