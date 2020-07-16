Eni publishes "Eni for Human Rights"

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 17 June 2020 - Eni publishes an update of "Eni for Human Rights," the company's report that provides transparent and concrete information on its commitment to the respect for human rights, showing a strengthening of its internal procedures on this fundamental matter.

"Such commitment assumes an increasing relevance in a world that is facing the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, in terms of health and economic concerns for workers and communities that amplify the already existing inequalities, and the persisting racist sentiments. Now more than ever, reinforcing our commitment for the respect of human rights is key to tackle the current challenges. For us, respecting human rights means first of all recognizing the value of each person, ensuring their dignity, safety and health, equal working conditions and, most of all, promoting diversity. These values are deeply rooted in Eni's identity and corporate culture, guiding our actions and activities in the 66 countries where we operate", said Claudio Descalzi, Eni's Chief Executive Officer.

In the last months, Eni has taken important steps in the process of spreading and consolidating the culture of respect for human rights. The company has strengthened its internal procedures to shape a structured due diligence process, adopted a renewed Code of Ethics, and a supplier Code of Conduct, which outlines the minimum requirements and expectations against which all its suppliers are required to comply.

The report builds on the work undertaken by Eni over the past 6 years. In September 2019, the company launched a new corporate mission, which is inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and demonstrates Eni's commitment for a just transition towards a low carbon future that is socially fair, aiming to minimize existing gaps among countries. Furthermore, in December 2018, the company adopted Eni's Statement on Respect for Human Rights, which reflects the most relevant human rights issues, in line with the foundations set by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).