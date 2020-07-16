Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : publishes “Eni for Human Rights”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 06:36am EDT

Eni publishes "Eni for Human Rights"

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 17 June 2020 - Eni publishes an update of "Eni for Human Rights," the company's report that provides transparent and concrete information on its commitment to the respect for human rights, showing a strengthening of its internal procedures on this fundamental matter.

"Such commitment assumes an increasing relevance in a world that is facing the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, in terms of health and economic concerns for workers and communities that amplify the already existing inequalities, and the persisting racist sentiments. Now more than ever, reinforcing our commitment for the respect of human rights is key to tackle the current challenges. For us, respecting human rights means first of all recognizing the value of each person, ensuring their dignity, safety and health, equal working conditions and, most of all, promoting diversity. These values are deeply rooted in Eni's identity and corporate culture, guiding our actions and activities in the 66 countries where we operate", said Claudio Descalzi, Eni's Chief Executive Officer.

In the last months, Eni has taken important steps in the process of spreading and consolidating the culture of respect for human rights. The company has strengthened its internal procedures to shape a structured due diligence process, adopted a renewed Code of Ethics, and a supplier Code of Conduct, which outlines the minimum requirements and expectations against which all its suppliers are required to comply.

The report builds on the work undertaken by Eni over the past 6 years. In September 2019, the company launched a new corporate mission, which is inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and demonstrates Eni's commitment for a just transition towards a low carbon future that is socially fair, aiming to minimize existing gaps among countries. Furthermore, in December 2018, the company adopted Eni's Statement on Respect for Human Rights, which reflects the most relevant human rights issues, in line with the foundations set by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

To promote a shared knowledge on human rights issues, and create a common language on the matter at a corporate level, Eni has implemented a wide range of training programs and initiatives. In 2019, more than 19,000 employees were trained on human rights, capping a total of 25,845 hours.

As a result of its engagement on the respect for human rights, in May 2020, Eni was admitted as "Engaged Corporate Participant" of the Voluntary Principles Initiative, the multi-stakeholder initiative composed of Governments, key international NGOs and companies, which promotes the implementation of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, a set of principles aimed at supporting and guiding companies in addressing human rights risks in security activities.

Useful links:

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENI SPA
06:36aENI : and NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group) strengthen their partnership to devel..
PU
06:36aENI : acquires in Italy three wind projects for a total of 35 MW
PU
06:36aENI : publishes “Eni for Human Rights”
PU
06:31aENI : amendments to 2020 financial calendar
PU
06:11aENI : The Minister of Energy Abdelmadjid Attar and the CEO of Sonatrach Toufik H..
PU
06:06aENI : The Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National ..
PU
05:08aENI : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03:16aENI : Ghana and its partners in the OCTP project donate medical equipment to sup..
PU
07/15ENI : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
07/14Australia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 067 M 62 710 M 62 710 M
Net income 2020 -2 247 M -2 558 M -2 558 M
Net Debt 2020 21 151 M 24 087 M 24 087 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Yield 2020 8,48%
Capitalization 31 567 M 36 044 M 35 949 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,06 €
Last Close Price 8,84 €
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-36.18%36 044
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.11%1 782 622
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.25%127 812
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.95%111 374
TOTAL S.A.-30.22%101 381
GAZPROM-29.09%60 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group