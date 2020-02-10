Eni's Versalis Crescentino Plants to Run by End of 1st Half 2020

By Giulia Petroni



ENI SpA (ENI.MI) said Saturday its chemical subsidiary Versalis SpA plans to restart biomass and bioethanol production plants in northern Italy by the end of first half of the year.

The industrial plant in Crescentino, Piedmont, produces bioethanol and has been upgraded with an investment of over 15 million euros ($16.4 million), the Italian oil-and-gas company said.

"The biomass power plant for renewable electricity generation and part of the water treatment plant with biogas production have already been restarted and activities are ongoing to restart the bioethanol plant within the first half of 2020," according to Eni.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com