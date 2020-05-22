Eni: the High Court of Justice rejects its jurisdiction in Opl245
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 22 May 2020 - Eni is pleased to note that the High Court of Justice in London rejected its jurisdiction on Opl245 matters, dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Opl 245 therefore remains under jurisdiction of the Italian Court only, where the judgement is pending.
Eni reminds that in October 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice, and most recently the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed its investigations of Eni with respect to OPL 245 matters without taking any action
