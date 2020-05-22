Log in
ENI SPA

(ENI)
Eni: the High Court of Justice rejects its jurisdiction in Opl245

05/22/2020

Eni: the High Court of Justice rejects its jurisdiction in Opl245

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 22 May 2020 - Eni is pleased to note that the High Court of Justice in London rejected its jurisdiction on Opl245 matters, dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Opl 245 therefore remains under jurisdiction of the Italian Court only, where the judgement is pending.

Eni reminds that in October 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice, and most recently the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed its investigations of Eni with respect to OPL 245 matters without taking any action

Eni Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Free phone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Free phone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39.0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:41:04 UTC
