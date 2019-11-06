Log in
ENI SPA

ENI SPA

(ENI)
11/06 09:28:57 am
14.2 EUR   +0.01%
06:42aEquinor makes Norway oil, gas find of up to 100 million barrels
03:17aENI : First Phase of Port Harcourt Refinery Repairs Completed - NNPC
10/29BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
Equinor makes Norway oil, gas find of up to 100 million barrels

11/06/2019 | 06:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Equinor sign at the company's headquarters in Norway

Norwegian energy major Equinor and its partners have found oil and gas at the Echino South prospect near the Fram field in the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

Recoverable resources are estimated at between 38 million and 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, adding considerably to the area's resource base, it added.

"We are making one of this year's biggest discoveries in the most mature area of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), not far from the Troll field. This demonstrates the opportunities that still exist for value creation and revenue from this industry," Equinor said in a statement.

The discovery will probably be linked to existing production systems in the area, according to a company spokesman.

"Further knowledge of the area and new data investments have increased our confidence in the exploration opportunities in this part of the northern North Sea," Equinor said.

Equinor holds a 45% stake in the license, while Idemitsu and Neptune Energy each hold 15%. The remaining 25% stake is held by Exxon Mobil Norway, which was recently sold to Eni's local unit Vaar Energi.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue & Kim Coghill)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 675 M
EBIT 2019 9 437 M
Net income 2019 3 437 M
Debt 2019 16 191 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 51 121 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,38  €
Last Close Price 14,20  €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA3.27%56 587
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.57%236 877
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.01%146 977
TOTAL6.77%141 787
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS30.86%102 267
GAZPROM PAO--.--%91 386
