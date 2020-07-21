Nigeria case, Eni: Public Prosecutor's requests for conviction are completely groundless

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 21 July 2020 - Eni considers that the Public Prosecutor's requests for conviction of the Company, its former and current CEOs and the managers involved in the Opl245 proceeding are completely groundless.

During its indictment, in the absence of any evidence or tangible reference to the contents of the trial investigation, the Public Prosecutor has told a story based on suggestions and deductions as already developed during the investigation. This narrative ignores both the witnesses and the files presented within the two years long and more than 40 hearings proceeding, that have decisively denied the prosecutorial hypothesis.

Defence lawyers are going to show to the Court that both Eni and its management's conducts were correct in the Opl245 transaction.

Eni and Shell paid a reasonable price for the license directly to the Nigerian Government, as contractually agreed and through transparent and linear means. Furthermore, Eni neither knew nor should have been aware of the possible destination of the money subsequently paid by the Nigerian government to Malabu. Moreover, the payment was made after an inquiry carried on by the UK's Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA).

So there can therefore be no bribes from Eni in Nigeria, no existence of an Eni scandal. Eni recalls the decision of the Department of Justice and the US SEC, which decided to close its own investigations without taking any action against the company. The multiple internal investigations entrusted to international third parties by the company's supervisory bodies have long since highlighted the absence of unlawful conduct. Eni trusts that the truth can finally be re-established following the defensive arguments that will be presented at the end of September, pending the Milan Court's forthcoming verdict.

