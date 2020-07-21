Log in
ENI SPA    ENI   IT0003132476

Nigeria case, Eni: Public Prosecutor's requests for conviction are completely groundless

07/21/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

Nigeria case, Eni: Public Prosecutor's requests for conviction are completely groundless

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 21 July 2020 - Eni considers that the Public Prosecutor's requests for conviction of the Company, its former and current CEOs and the managers involved in the Opl245 proceeding are completely groundless.

During its indictment, in the absence of any evidence or tangible reference to the contents of the trial investigation, the Public Prosecutor has told a story based on suggestions and deductions as already developed during the investigation. This narrative ignores both the witnesses and the files presented within the two years long and more than 40 hearings proceeding, that have decisively denied the prosecutorial hypothesis.

Defence lawyers are going to show to the Court that both Eni and its management's conducts were correct in the Opl245 transaction.

Eni and Shell paid a reasonable price for the license directly to the Nigerian Government, as contractually agreed and through transparent and linear means. Furthermore, Eni neither knew nor should have been aware of the possible destination of the money subsequently paid by the Nigerian government to Malabu. Moreover, the payment was made after an inquiry carried on by the UK's Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA).

So there can therefore be no bribes from Eni in Nigeria, no existence of an Eni scandal. Eni recalls the decision of the Department of Justice and the US SEC, which decided to close its own investigations without taking any action against the company. The multiple internal investigations entrusted to international third parties by the company's supervisory bodies have long since highlighted the absence of unlawful conduct. Eni trusts that the truth can finally be re-established following the defensive arguments that will be presented at the end of September, pending the Milan Court's forthcoming verdict.

1

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

2

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:50:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 51 662 M 59 590 M 59 590 M
Net income 2020 -2 352 M -2 713 M -2 713 M
Net Debt 2020 21 392 M 24 675 M 24 675 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 8,44%
Capitalization 31 899 M 36 662 M 36 795 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
