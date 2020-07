The operator of the block was assessing reserves of the Ken Bau field, adding that it aimed to start production there in 2028, PetroVietnam said in a statement posted on its website.

The block, 65 kilometres (40.39 miles) off the coast of Quang Tri province, is operated by Eni Vietnam B.V. and ESSAR E&P Limited.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)