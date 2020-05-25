UK Court Dismissed Lawsuit on Eni's Nigerian Oil Deal

Log in
05/25/2020 | 01:39am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

A U.K. court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Nigerian government in relation to an oil deal involving Italy's Eni SpA.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said late Friday that the High Court of Justice in London rejected its jurisdiction over issues related to the company's involvement in the oil block OPL 245 transaction, but a related trial in Italy continues.

The company has faced allegations of bribery around the acquisition of rights to the OPL 245 block in Nigeria.

Eni said it was pleased the court dismissed the lawsuit, adding that the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed their investigations into issues related to the matter without taking any action.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ENI SPA -0.58% 8.174 Delayed Quote.-40.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 35.25 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
WTI 2.04% 33.572 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 54 269 M
EBIT 2020 1 167 M
Net income 2020 -1 629 M
Debt 2020 21 211 M
Yield 2020 9,60%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 29 202 M
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,15 €
Last Close Price 8,17 €
Spread / Highest target 95,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-40.96%31 810
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 755 224
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.89%121 118
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-34.27%106 248
TOTAL S.A.-33.60%91 575
GAZPROM-24.20%64 054
