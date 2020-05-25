UK Court Dismissed Lawsuit on Eni's Nigerian Oil Deal

By Pietro Lombardi



A U.K. court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Nigerian government in relation to an oil deal involving Italy's Eni SpA.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said late Friday that the High Court of Justice in London rejected its jurisdiction over issues related to the company's involvement in the oil block OPL 245 transaction, but a related trial in Italy continues.

The company has faced allegations of bribery around the acquisition of rights to the OPL 245 block in Nigeria.

Eni said it was pleased the court dismissed the lawsuit, adding that the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed their investigations into issues related to the matter without taking any action.

