Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Enjoy SA    ENJ   CL0000006586

ENJOY SA

(ENJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENJOY : EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

2018 Normalized EBITDA increased +0.1% YoY and decreases 6.4% in 4Q18

NIIF 16 (Lease), advisory services and HOLD normalized

HIGHLIGHTS

EBITDA As of December 2018 decreased 3.3% YoY, meanwhile, Hold-normalized EBITDA, excluding non-recurring expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives, increased 3.0% YoY. 4Q18 EBITDA increased 2.0% YoY (+2.7% Hold-normalized EBITDA).

2018 revenues: -3.1% YoY: main reasons are: i) lower revenue 2nd semester in Uruguay, as a consequence of fewer Argentinians visits due to the macro economic scenario, ii) Lower revenues 3Q in Santiago, due to property remodeling, iii) Lower revenues in Antofagasta, due to fewer visits, iv) lower revenue in 4Q in Viña del Mar, due to lower tourists visits y entry ticket charged by the municipality and v) lower retail activity in Chile during 4Q18.

4Q18 Profit/Loss decreased by CLP$ MM 13,325 YoY, to -CLP$ MM 9,257, due to: i) exchange rate differences of Punta del Este related debt (-CLP$ MM 3,321), ii) deferred tax impairment in Chiloé (-CLP$ MM 3,034), iii) restructuring expenses (-CLP$ MM 1,799).

Accumulated Profit / Loss reached - CLP$ MM 25.021, lower figure compared to 2017; associated with non-recurring effects: i) partial prepayment of the international bond and the total prepayment of local bonds C, E and F, ii) exchange rate differences associated to the international US$ bond, iii) restructuring expenses CLP$ MM 4.082 and iv) expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives CLP$ MM 3.176 (CLP$ MM 845 en EBITDA).

In November 2018, Enjoy S.A. issued a UF 3,000,000 bond in the local market, unsecured, 10 years bullet, at 3,90% annual coupon rate and an effective annual rate of 4.02%. The funds will be used to prepay debt and finance new projects. This Bond lowers the average rate from 10.1% to 9.7% and increases the duration from 1.87 to 3.71 years.

December2018 Enjoy pre-paid local Bond for UF 583.062, allowing Enjoy Santiago mortgages release.

Humphreys upgraded ENJOY'S issuer default rating to BBB+, and revised the rating outlook to stable from positive, and S&P maintained B rating, stable outlook.

Los Ángeles y San Antonio M&A approved by FNE y SCJ: estimated date to start operations 2Q19.

Non-strategicassets sales plan initiated (CLP$ MM 15,000).

Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS NIIF16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516).

New customer development area: focus on developing new markets and sales distribution chain in Latin America, USA and Europe.

REVENUE

EBITDA

Normalized

CLP$ MM

CLP$ MM

EBITDA

17,229

17,580

CLP$ MM

71,529

16,863

17,314

67,143

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

Mainly due to lower WIN in Punta

EBITDA increased 2.0%, in Santiago, Puerto

del Este and Viña del Mar.

Varas, Pucón and Villarica. Hold-normalized

EBITDA increased 2.7%.

1

"2018 was very positive year for

ENJOY, we fulfilled great milestones: We awarded 3 licenses to operate Coquimbo, Viña del Mar and Pucón casinos, we added a new license to operate Puerto Vara's Casino, and we sealed the purchase of 2 new casinos in Chile. There are clear growth prospects and financial health, that has allowed us to improve our risk ratings and to continue to advance in debt restructuring. We recently the issuance of a 10-year bond at UF 3.90% rate, lowering our average debt cost and improving our maturity profile, to finance projects in development ".

Eliseo Gracia M.

CEO

NET INCOME (LOSS)

CLP$ MM 4,068

4Q174Q18

-9,257

Loss due to exchange rate differences, Deferred tax impairment in Chiloé, financial costs and restructuring expenses

During 4Q18 total revenues decreased 6.1% (YoY), due to lower WIN in Enjoy Punta del Este due to lower gaming tables DROP and y entry ticket charged by the municipality in Viña del Mar, that had negative effects on customers visits and therefore in Win. Partially off-set by Enjoy Santiago, due to higher DROP (54%) and HOLD increase.

GAMING: Revenues decreased 4.9% YoY during 4Q18, due to lower gaming tables WIN (4.8% a/a), in Enjoy Punta del Este (23.6% a/a) as a consequence of 11.8% lower DROP and -2.3 bps. YoY in HOLD, and in Enjoy Viña del Mar (19.0% YoY) due to lower DROP (3.2%) and -5.6 bps. YoY in HOLD. Meanwhile Slots WIN decreased 1.7%, mainly in Enjoy Viña del Mar (5.2%) and Enjoy Antofagasta (5.9%), due to lower COIN IN.

As of December 2018 (YTD), revenues decreased 1.3% YoY. Gaming tables WIN 2.2% YoY, due to lower HOLD (2.2 bps. YoY, partially off-set by higher DROP (8.7% YoY), mainly in Enjoy Santiago (126.9%) and Enjoy Pucón (29.7%). Meanwhile, Slots WIN increased 1.1% YoY due to HOLD optimization associated with the value creation initiatives.

NON-GAMING:9.3% YoY during 4Q, due to lower FF&BB revenues 14.1% a/a, in Chile and Uruguay. Hotels revenues 6,9% a/a, mainly in Chile.

En Chile:

GAMING: revenues increased 3.9% YoY during 4Q, due to an increase of 23.6% YoY in gaming tables WIN, explained by higher HOLD in Enjoy Santiago, Enjoy Antofagasta and Enjoy Pucón, and higher DROP in Enjoy Santiago and Enjoy Pucón. All partially off-set by lower Slots WIN (1.2%), explained mainly due to lower COIN IN in Enjoy Viña del Mar and Enjoy Antofagasta.

NON-GAMING:9,9% YoY, due to lower FF&BB and Hotels revenues, due to supply and operation optimization, lower visits and fewer events in Viña del Mar, as a consequence of the uncertainty of the licenses renewal.

In Uruguay:

GAMING: 4Q18 revenues decreased 19.7% compared to the same period of previous year, affected mainly by lower HOLD due to the macro economic scenario of Argentina. The Argentine effect is reflected in a lower DROP (11.8%) in gaming tables. Meanwhile, there was a lower HOLD in gaming tables (15.1% in 4Q18 compared to 17.4% in 4Q17). In USD, revenues decreased 23.2% during 4Q18.

NON-GAMING:decreased 6.5% YoY in CLP, due to lower revenues from FF&BB (-US$MM 1.5) and hotels YoY (17.0%), affected mainly by the macro economic scenario of Brazil and Argentina.

Decreased 2.4% YoY during 4Q18 and 3.0% YoY as of December 2018 (YTD), in line with revenue decrease (mainly due to cost efficiencies derived from the Value Creation Plan (VCP), both in Chile and Uruguay).

Sales and administrative expenses increased 10.4% (CLP$ 646 millions). As of December 2018 (YTD), expenses increased 1.8% YoY, mainly due to non-recurring expenses associated with third-party consultancies in line with the aforementioned strategic initiatives (Value Creation Plan) for CLP$ 845 million.

Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS 16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516).

EBITDA 4Q18 increase 2.0% YoY (+2.7% YoY HOLD normalized), and Lease and HOLD normalized -6.4% a/a

EBITDA full year 2018: - 3.3% YoY (+3.0% YoY advisory services and HOLD normalized), and lease, advisory services and HOLD normalized +0.1% YoY

+ %

Quarter

YTD

CLP$ millions

4Q17

4Q18

∆%

2017

2018

∆%

Revenue

71,529

67,143

-6.1%

283,677

275,005

-3.1%

Sales Costs

-54,101

-52,784

-2.4%

-223,575

-216,952

-3.0%

Gross margin

17,428

14,359

-17.6%

60,101

58,053

-3.4%

SG&A expenses

-6,194

-5,548

-10.4%

-27,753

-28,257

1.8%

Provision for doubtful accounts

558

-898

-260.9%

-4,973

-3,450

-30.6%

Other income by function

-780

-1,799

130.5%

-1,526

-4,082

167.5%

Other gains (losses)

-1,108

-1888

70.4%

-3,112

-3,237

4.0%

Operating Margin

9,347

5,125

-45.2%

27,711

22,478

-18.9%

Financial Income

63

-36

-157.2%

251

514

104.9%

Financial expenses

-5,411

-8,067

49.1%

-32,985

-45,132

36.8%

Share of profit (loss) of associates

78

-176

-326.0%

1,383

504

-63.6%

Exchange Rate Differences

2,945

-2,808

-195.3%

7,339

-2,164

-129.5%

Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation

-651

-513

-21.2%

-3,171

-1,958

-38.2%

Income before tax

6,371

-6,475

-201.6%

528

-25,760

-4975.8%

Income tax (expense) benefit

-2,010

-1512

-24.8%

3,570

2,220

-37.8%

Net Income, attributable to owners of parent

4,068

-9,257

-327.6%

-776

-25,021

3122.7%

Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests

293

407

38.9%

4,874

619

-87.3%

Net Income

4,361

-8,850

-302.9%

4,098

-24,402

-695.5%

Quarter

YTD

CLP$ millions

4Q17

4Q18

∆%

2017

2018

∆%

Gross margin

17,428

14,359

-17.6%

60,101

58,053

-3.4%

SG&A expenses

-6,194

-5,548

-10.4%

-27,753

-28,257

1.8%

Depreciation & Amortization

5,995

8,769

46.3%

24,752

25,417

2.7%

EBITDA

17,229

17,580

2.0%

57,100

55,213

-3.3%

Hold Efect

-366

-266

-759

1,964

Consultancies

845

Normalized EBITDA

16

,863

17

,314

2. 7% 56

,341

58

,022

3. 0%

Normalized EBITDA Margin

23.6%

25.8%

19.9%

21.1%

Leasing

1

,641

3

,516

1

,641

3

,516

Normalized EBITDA w/o leasing

18

,504

17

,314

- 6. 4%

57

,982

58

,022

0. 1%

*Exclude HOLD effect over theoretical HOLD and non-recurring expenses

**Adjustment to eliminate differences between Hold and the Theoretical Hold in the income of game tables.

CLP$ millions

FOURTH QUARTER

YTD

2018 Main Effects

UNIT

2017

2018

∆ % YoY

2017

2018

∆ % YoY

Revenue

23,210

19,227

-17.2%

86,624

78,750

-9.1%

Lower revenues in

Punta del Este

EBITDA

6,617

2,506

-62.1%

14,787

12,074

-18.3%

2nd semester in

EBITDA M g.

28.5%

13.0%

17.1%

15.3%

Uruguay

Revenue

8,041

7,852

31,066

30,112

-2.4%

-3.1%

Antofagasta

EBITDA

2,692

2,625

-2.5%

9,460

8,647

-8.6%

Lower revenues 3Q

EBITDA M g.

33.5%

33.4%

30.5%

28.7%

in Santiago

Revenue

8,177

8,070

33,871

34,824

-1.3%

2.8%

Coquimbo

EBITDA

2,796

2,527

-9.6%

11,157

11,961

7.2%

Lower revenues in

EBITDA M g.

34.2%

31.3%

32.9%

34.3%

Antofagasta

Revenue

14,188

12,529

57,393

56,717

-11.7%

-1.2%

Viña del Mar

EBITDA

2,119

1,382

-34.8%

8,627

9,629

11.6%

Lower revenues 4Q

EBITDA M g.

14.9%

11.0%

15.0%

17.0%

in Viña del Mar

Revenue

9,578

11,442

41,265

41,848

19.5%

1.4%

Santiago

EBITDA

2,636

3,731

41.5%

11,291

11,663

3.3%

EBITDA M g.

27.5%

32.6%

27.4%

27.9%

Revenue

3,793

3,705

17,789

17,275

-2.3%

-2.9%

Pucon

EBITDA

575

736

28.0%

3,321

3,864

16.4%

EBITDA M g.

15.2%

19.9%

18.7%

22.4%

Revenue

1,530

1,518

6,024

6,482

-0.8%

7.6%

Chiloe

EBITDA

74

-37

-150.0%

-19

-40

110.5%

EBITDA M g.

4.8%

-2.4%

-0.3%

-0.6%

Revenue

712

722

2,552

2,805

1.4%

9.9%

Villarrica

EBITDA

166

218

31.3%

318

693

117.9%

EBITDA M g.

23.3%

30.2%

12.5%

24.7%

Revenue

1,113

1,172

3,217

3,000

5.3%

-6.7%

Puerto Varas

EBITDA

275

487

77.1%

61

770

1162.3%

EBITDA M g.

24.7%

41.6%

1.9%

25.7%

Revenue

71,529

67,143

-6.1%

283,677

275,005

-3.1%

ENJOY S.A.

EBITDA

17,229

17,580

2.0%

57,100

55,213

-3.3%

EBITDA M g.

24.1%

26.2%

20.1%

20.1%

(*) Enjoy S.A. includes eliminations, corporate expenses and Enjoy Vacations program

Antofagasta

Coquimbo

Viña del Mar

Santiago

Pucón

Chiloé

Punta del Este

GAMING

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

4Q17

4Q18

# Visits

111,440

103,126

113,109

144,164

386,683

264,851

92,391

87,725

37,159

34,266

20,382

17,197

45,448

36,524

Slot Machines

Hold

7.3%

7.4%

7.4%

8.8%

8.0%

8.5%

5.9%

6.1%

9.6%

9.6%

6.8%

7.5%

5.7%

5.4%

WIN (CLP$MM)

5,450

5,128

5,947

6,249

10,726

10,166

6,807

6,970

2,060

2,015

722

794

6,892

6,625

# Slot Machines

779

780

919

919

1,454

1,500

1,176

1,030

501

453

240

246

533

537

Game Tables

Hold

20.1%

33.1%

28.7%

22.4%

34.3%

28.7%

23.9%

28.9%

28.9%

32.4%

32.3%

35.0%

17.4%

15.1%

WIN (CLP$MM)

780

1,041

1,064

744

2,975

2,411

2,865

5,345

362

480

175

144

12,438

9,509

# Game Tables

41

42

28

28

64

71

59

64

32

31

17

17

64

64

HOSPITALITY

ADR

75,205

80,320

82,508

92,221

142,758

156,040

83,235

90,032

63,224

69,878

72,381

76,552

117,942

116,470

Ocupancy

75.7%

74.3%

88.7%

82.5%

89.7%

81.4%

78.1%

68.8%

74.4%

67.3%

76.3%

71.1%

87.9%

79.7%

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enjoy SA published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENJOY SA
08:01pENJOY : Earnings release 4q18
PU
2018S&P MANTIENE RATING DE ENJOY EN 'B' : Outlook Estable
PU
2017ENJOY : Earnings report 3q17 - eng
PU
2017ENJOY : Earnings Release 2Q17 - ENG
PU
2017ENJOY : Financial Statement - Enjoy S.A.
PU
More news
Chart ENJOY SA
Duration : Period :
Enjoy SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Cood Schoepke General Manager
Francisco Javier Martinez Segui Chairman
Dario Amenábar Zegers Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Claudio Martínez Seguí Vice Chairman
Vicente Hernán Domínguez Vial Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENJOY SA0
SANDS CHINA LTD.12.46%39 741
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.41%28 958
WYNN MACAU LTD6.27%12 234
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED11.45%11 042
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)23.55%10 724
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.