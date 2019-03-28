ENJOY : EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q18 0 03/28/2019 | 08:01pm EDT Send by mail :

2018 Normalized EBITDA increased +0.1% YoY and decreases 6.4% in 4Q18 NIIF 16 (Lease), advisory services and HOLD normalized HIGHLIGHTS •EBITDA As of December 2018 decreased 3.3% YoY, meanwhile, Hold-normalized EBITDA, excluding non-recurring expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives, increased 3.0% YoY. 4Q18 EBITDA increased 2.0% YoY (+2.7% Hold-normalized EBITDA). •2018 revenues: -3.1% YoY: main reasons are: i) lower revenue 2nd semester in Uruguay, as a consequence of fewer Argentinians visits due to the macro economic scenario, ii) Lower revenues 3Q in Santiago, due to property remodeling, iii) Lower revenues in Antofagasta, due to fewer visits, iv) lower revenue in 4Q in Viña del Mar, due to lower tourists visits y entry ticket charged by the municipality and v) lower retail activity in Chile during 4Q18. •4Q18 Profit/Loss decreased by CLP$ MM 13,325 YoY, to -CLP$ MM 9,257, due to: i) exchange rate differences of Punta del Este related debt (-CLP$ MM 3,321), ii) deferred tax impairment in Chiloé (-CLP$ MM 3,034), iii) restructuring expenses (-CLP$ MM 1,799). •Accumulated Profit / Loss reached - CLP$ MM 25.021, lower figure compared to 2017; associated with non-recurring effects: i) partial prepayment of the international bond and the total prepayment of local bonds C, E and F, ii) exchange rate differences associated to the international US$ bond, iii) restructuring expenses CLP$ MM 4.082 and iv) expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives CLP$ MM 3.176 (CLP$ MM 845 en EBITDA). •In November 2018, Enjoy S.A. issued a UF 3,000,000 bond in the local market, unsecured, 10 years bullet, at 3,90% annual coupon rate and an effective annual rate of 4.02%. The funds will be used to prepay debt and finance new projects. This Bond lowers the average rate from 10.1% to 9.7% and increases the duration from 1.87 to 3.71 years. •December2018 Enjoy pre-paid local Bond for UF 583.062, allowing Enjoy Santiago mortgages release. •Humphreys upgraded ENJOY'S issuer default rating to BBB+, and revised the rating outlook to stable from positive, and S&P maintained B rating, stable outlook. •Los Ángeles y San Antonio M&A approved by FNE y SCJ: estimated date to start operations 2Q19. •Non-strategicassets sales plan initiated (CLP$ MM 15,000). •Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS NIIF16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516). •New customer development area: focus on developing new markets and sales distribution chain in Latin America, USA and Europe. REVENUE EBITDA Normalized CLP$ MM CLP$ MM EBITDA 17,229 17,580 CLP$ MM 71,529 16,863 17,314 67,143 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 Mainly due to lower WIN in Punta EBITDA increased 2.0%, in Santiago, Puerto del Este and Viña del Mar. Varas, Pucón and Villarica. Hold-normalized EBITDA increased 2.7%. 1 "2018 was very positive year for ENJOY, we fulfilled great milestones: We awarded 3 licenses to operate Coquimbo, Viña del Mar and Pucón casinos, we added a new license to operate Puerto Vara's Casino, and we sealed the purchase of 2 new casinos in Chile. There are clear growth prospects and financial health, that has allowed us to improve our risk ratings and to continue to advance in debt restructuring. We recently the issuance of a 10-year bond at UF 3.90% rate, lowering our average debt cost and improving our maturity profile, to finance projects in development ". Eliseo Gracia M. CEO NET INCOME (LOSS) CLP$ MM 4,068 4Q174Q18 -9,257 Loss due to exchange rate differences, Deferred tax impairment in Chiloé, financial costs and restructuring expenses During 4Q18 total revenues decreased 6.1% (YoY), due to lower WIN in Enjoy Punta del Este due to lower gaming tables DROP and y entry ticket charged by the municipality in Viña del Mar, that had negative effects on customers visits and therefore in Win. Partially off-set by Enjoy Santiago, due to higher DROP (↑54%) and HOLD increase. GAMING: Revenues decreased ↓4.9% YoY during 4Q18, due to lower gaming tables WIN (↓4.8% a/a), in Enjoy Punta del Este (↓23.6% a/a) as a consequence of ↓11.8% lower DROP and -2.3 bps. YoY in HOLD, and in Enjoy Viña del Mar (↓19.0% YoY) due to lower DROP (↓3.2%) and -5.6 bps. YoY in HOLD. Meanwhile Slots WIN decreased ↓1.7%, mainly in Enjoy Viña del Mar (↓5.2%) and Enjoy Antofagasta (↓5.9%), due to lower COIN IN. As of December 2018 (YTD), revenues decreased ↓1.3% YoY. Gaming tables WIN ↓2.2% YoY, due to lower HOLD (2.2 bps. YoY, partially off-set by higher DROP (↑8.7% YoY), mainly in Enjoy Santiago (↑126.9%) and Enjoy Pucón (↑29.7%). Meanwhile, Slots WIN increased ↑1.1% YoY due to HOLD optimization associated with the value creation initiatives. NON-GAMING:↓9.3% YoY during 4Q, due to lower FF&BB revenues ↓14.1% a/a, in Chile and Uruguay. Hotels revenues ↑6,9% a/a, mainly in Chile. En Chile: GAMING: revenues increased ↑3.9% YoY during 4Q, due to an increase of ↑23.6% YoY in gaming tables WIN, explained by higher HOLD in Enjoy Santiago, Enjoy Antofagasta and Enjoy Pucón, and higher DROP in Enjoy Santiago and Enjoy Pucón. All partially off-set by lower Slots WIN (↓1.2%), explained mainly due to lower COIN IN in Enjoy Viña del Mar and Enjoy Antofagasta. NON-GAMING:↓9,9% YoY, due to lower FF&BB and Hotels revenues, due to supply and operation optimization, lower visits and fewer events in Viña del Mar, as a consequence of the uncertainty of the licenses renewal. In Uruguay: GAMING: 4Q18 revenues decreased ↓19.7% compared to the same period of previous year, affected mainly by lower HOLD due to the macro economic scenario of Argentina. The Argentine effect is reflected in a lower DROP (↓11.8%) in gaming tables. Meanwhile, there was a lower HOLD in gaming tables (15.1% in 4Q18 compared to 17.4% in 4Q17). In USD, revenues decreased ↓23.2% during 4Q18. NON-GAMING:decreased ↓6.5% YoY in CLP, due to lower revenues from FF&BB (-US$MM 1.5) and hotels YoY (↓17.0%), affected mainly by the macro economic scenario of Brazil and Argentina. Decreased 2.4% YoY during 4Q18 and 3.0% YoY as of December 2018 (YTD), in line with revenue decrease (mainly due to cost efficiencies derived from the Value Creation Plan (VCP), both in Chile and Uruguay). Sales and administrative expenses increased 10.4% (CLP$ 646 millions). As of December 2018 (YTD), expenses increased 1.8% YoY, mainly due to non-recurring expenses associated with third-party consultancies in line with the aforementioned strategic initiatives (Value Creation Plan) for CLP$ 845 million. Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS 16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516). EBITDA 4Q18 increase 2.0% YoY (+2.7% YoY HOLD normalized), and Lease and HOLD normalized -6.4% a/a EBITDA full year 2018: - 3.3% YoY (+3.0% YoY advisory services and HOLD normalized), and lease, advisory services and HOLD normalized +0.1% YoY + % Quarter YTD CLP$ millions 4Q17 4Q18 ∆% 2017 2018 ∆% Revenue 71,529 67,143 -6.1% 283,677 275,005 -3.1% Sales Costs -54,101 -52,784 -2.4% -223,575 -216,952 -3.0% Gross margin 17,428 14,359 -17.6% 60,101 58,053 -3.4% SG&A expenses -6,194 -5,548 -10.4% -27,753 -28,257 1.8% Provision for doubtful accounts 558 -898 -260.9% -4,973 -3,450 -30.6% Other income by function -780 -1,799 130.5% -1,526 -4,082 167.5% Other gains (losses) -1,108 -1888 70.4% -3,112 -3,237 4.0% Operating Margin 9,347 5,125 -45.2% 27,711 22,478 -18.9% Financial Income 63 -36 -157.2% 251 514 104.9% Financial expenses -5,411 -8,067 49.1% -32,985 -45,132 36.8% Share of profit (loss) of associates 78 -176 -326.0% 1,383 504 -63.6% Exchange Rate Differences 2,945 -2,808 -195.3% 7,339 -2,164 -129.5% Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation -651 -513 -21.2% -3,171 -1,958 -38.2% Income before tax 6,371 -6,475 -201.6% 528 -25,760 -4975.8% Income tax (expense) benefit -2,010 -1512 -24.8% 3,570 2,220 -37.8% Net Income, attributable to owners of parent 4,068 -9,257 -327.6% -776 -25,021 3122.7% Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests 293 407 38.9% 4,874 619 -87.3% Net Income 4,361 -8,850 -302.9% 4,098 -24,402 -695.5% Quarter YTD CLP$ millions 4Q17 4Q18 ∆% 2017 2018 ∆% Gross margin 17,428 14,359 -17.6% 60,101 58,053 -3.4% SG&A expenses -6,194 -5,548 -10.4% -27,753 -28,257 1.8% Depreciation & Amortization 5,995 8,769 46.3% 24,752 25,417 2.7% EBITDA 17,229 17,580 2.0% 57,100 55,213 -3.3% Hold Efect -366 -266 -759 1,964 Consultancies 845 Normalized EBITDA 16 ,863 17 ,314 2. 7% 56 ,341 58 ,022 3. 0% Normalized EBITDA Margin 23.6% 25.8% 19.9% 21.1% Leasing 1 ,641 3 ,516 1 ,641 3 ,516 Normalized EBITDA w/o leasing 18 ,504 17 ,314 - 6. 4% 57 ,982 58 ,022 0. 1% *Exclude HOLD effect over theoretical HOLD and non-recurring expenses **Adjustment to eliminate differences between Hold and the Theoretical Hold in the income of game tables. CLP$ millions FOURTH QUARTER YTD 2018 Main Effects UNIT 2017 2018 ∆ % YoY 2017 2018 ∆ % YoY Revenue 23,210 19,227 -17.2% 86,624 78,750 -9.1% • Lower revenues in Punta del Este EBITDA 6,617 2,506 -62.1% 14,787 12,074 -18.3% 2nd semester in EBITDA M g. 28.5% 13.0% 17.1% 15.3% Uruguay Revenue 8,041 7,852 31,066 30,112 -2.4% -3.1% Antofagasta EBITDA 2,692 2,625 -2.5% 9,460 8,647 -8.6% • Lower revenues 3Q EBITDA M g. 33.5% 33.4% 30.5% 28.7% in Santiago Revenue 8,177 8,070 33,871 34,824 -1.3% 2.8% Coquimbo EBITDA 2,796 2,527 -9.6% 11,157 11,961 7.2% • Lower revenues in EBITDA M g. 34.2% 31.3% 32.9% 34.3% Antofagasta Revenue 14,188 12,529 57,393 56,717 -11.7% -1.2% Viña del Mar EBITDA 2,119 1,382 -34.8% 8,627 9,629 11.6% • Lower revenues 4Q EBITDA M g. 14.9% 11.0% 15.0% 17.0% in Viña del Mar Revenue 9,578 11,442 41,265 41,848 19.5% 1.4% Santiago EBITDA 2,636 3,731 41.5% 11,291 11,663 3.3% EBITDA M g. 27.5% 32.6% 27.4% 27.9% Revenue 3,793 3,705 17,789 17,275 -2.3% -2.9% Pucon EBITDA 575 736 28.0% 3,321 3,864 16.4% EBITDA M g. 15.2% 19.9% 18.7% 22.4% Revenue 1,530 1,518 6,024 6,482 -0.8% 7.6% Chiloe EBITDA 74 -37 -150.0% -19 -40 110.5% EBITDA M g. 4.8% -2.4% -0.3% -0.6% Revenue 712 722 2,552 2,805 1.4% 9.9% Villarrica EBITDA 166 218 31.3% 318 693 117.9% EBITDA M g. 23.3% 30.2% 12.5% 24.7% Revenue 1,113 1,172 3,217 3,000 5.3% -6.7% Puerto Varas EBITDA 275 487 77.1% 61 770 1162.3% EBITDA M g. 24.7% 41.6% 1.9% 25.7% Revenue 71,529 67,143 -6.1% 283,677 275,005 -3.1% ENJOY S.A. EBITDA 17,229 17,580 2.0% 57,100 55,213 -3.3% EBITDA M g. 24.1% 26.2% 20.1% 20.1% (*) Enjoy S.A. includes eliminations, corporate expenses and Enjoy Vacations program Antofagasta Coquimbo Viña del Mar Santiago Pucón Chiloé Punta del Este GAMING 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 4Q17 4Q18 # Visits 111,440 103,126 113,109 144,164 386,683 264,851 92,391 87,725 37,159 34,266 20,382 17,197 45,448 36,524 Slot Machines Hold 7.3% 7.4% 7.4% 8.8% 8.0% 8.5% 5.9% 6.1% 9.6% 9.6% 6.8% 7.5% 5.7% 5.4% WIN (CLP$MM) 5,450 5,128 5,947 6,249 10,726 10,166 6,807 6,970 2,060 2,015 722 794 6,892 6,625 # Slot Machines 779 780 919 919 1,454 1,500 1,176 1,030 501 453 240 246 533 537 Game Tables Hold 20.1% 33.1% 28.7% 22.4% 34.3% 28.7% 23.9% 28.9% 28.9% 32.4% 32.3% 35.0% 17.4% 15.1% WIN (CLP$MM) 780 1,041 1,064 744 2,975 2,411 2,865 5,345 362 480 175 144 12,438 9,509 # Game Tables 41 42 28 28 64 71 59 64 32 31 17 17 64 64 HOSPITALITY ADR 75,205 80,320 82,508 92,221 142,758 156,040 83,235 90,032 63,224 69,878 72,381 76,552 117,942 116,470 Ocupancy 75.7% 74.3% 88.7% 82.5% 89.7% 81.4% 78.1% 68.8% 74.4% 67.3% 76.3% 71.1% 87.9% 79.7% Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original. 