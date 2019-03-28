ENJOY : EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q18

2018 Normalized EBITDA increased +0.1% YoY and decreases 6.4% in 4Q18
NIIF 16 (Lease), advisory services and HOLD normalized
HIGHLIGHTS
•EBITDA As of December 2018 decreased 3.3% YoY, meanwhile, Hold-normalized EBITDA, excluding non-recurring expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives, increased 3.0% YoY. 4Q18 EBITDA increased 2.0% YoY (+2.7% Hold-normalized EBITDA).
•2018 revenues: -3.1% YoY: main reasons are: i) lower revenue 2nd semester in Uruguay, as a consequence of fewer Argentinians visits due to the macro economic scenario, ii) Lower revenues 3Q in Santiago, due to property remodeling, iii) Lower revenues in Antofagasta, due to fewer visits, iv) lower revenue in 4Q in Viña del Mar, due to lower tourists visits y entry ticket charged by the municipality and v) lower retail activity in Chile during 4Q18.
•4Q18 Profit/Loss decreased by CLP$ MM 13,325 YoY, to -CLP$ MM 9,257, due to: i) exchange rate differences of Punta del Este related debt (-CLP$ MM 3,321), ii) deferred tax impairment in Chiloé (-CLP$ MM 3,034), iii) restructuring expenses (-CLP$ MM 1,799).
•Accumulated Profit / Loss reached - CLP$ MM 25.021, lower figure compared to 2017; associated with non-recurring effects: i) partial prepayment of the international bond and the total prepayment of local bonds C, E and F, ii) exchange rate differences associated to the international US$ bond, iii) restructuring expenses CLP$ MM 4.082 and iv) expenses for advisory services related to strategic initiatives CLP$ MM 3.176 (CLP$ MM 845 en EBITDA).
•In November 2018, Enjoy S.A. issued a UF 3,000,000 bond in the local market, unsecured, 10 years bullet, at 3,90% annual coupon rate and an effective annual rate of 4.02%. The funds will be used to prepay debt and finance new projects. This Bond lowers the average rate from 10.1% to 9.7% and increases the duration from 1.87 to 3.71 years.
•December2018 Enjoy pre-paid local Bond for UF 583.062, allowing Enjoy Santiago mortgages release.
•Humphreys upgraded ENJOY'S issuer default rating to BBB+, and revised the rating outlook to stable from positive, and S&P maintained B rating, stable outlook.
•Los Ángeles y San Antonio M&A approved by FNE y SCJ: estimated date to start operations 2Q19.
•Non-strategicassets sales plan initiated (CLP$ MM 15,000).
•Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS NIIF16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516).
•New customer development area: focus on developing new markets and sales distribution chain in Latin America, USA and Europe.
REVENUE
EBITDA
Normalized
CLP$ MM
CLP$ MM
EBITDA
17,229
17,580
CLP$ MM
71,529
16,863
17,314
67,143
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
Mainly due to lower WIN in Punta
EBITDA increased 2.0%, in Santiago, Puerto
del Este and Viña del Mar.
Varas, Pucón and Villarica. Hold-normalized
EBITDA increased 2.7%.
1
"2018 was very positive year for
ENJOY, we fulfilled great milestones: We awarded 3 licenses to operate Coquimbo, Viña del Mar and Pucón casinos, we added a new license to operate Puerto Vara's Casino, and we sealed the purchase of 2 new casinos in Chile. There are clear growth prospects and financial health, that has allowed us to improve our risk ratings and to continue to advance in debt restructuring. We recently the issuance of a 10-year bond at UF 3.90% rate, lowering our average debt cost and improving our maturity profile, to finance projects in development ".
Eliseo Gracia M.
CEO
NET INCOME (LOSS)
CLP$ MM 4,068
4Q174Q18
-9,257
Loss due to exchange rate differences, Deferred tax impairment in Chiloé, financial costs and restructuring expenses
During 4Q18 total revenues decreased 6.1% (YoY), due to lower WIN in Enjoy Punta del Este due to lower gaming tables DROP and y entry ticket charged by the municipality in Viña del Mar, that had negative effects on customers visits and therefore in Win. Partially off-set by Enjoy Santiago, due to higher DROP (↑54%) and HOLD increase.
GAMING: Revenues decreased↓4.9% YoY during 4Q18, due to lower gaming tables WIN (↓4.8% a/a), in Enjoy Punta del Este (↓23.6% a/a) as a consequence of ↓11.8% lower DROP and -2.3 bps. YoY in HOLD, and in Enjoy Viña del Mar (↓19.0% YoY) due to lower DROP (↓3.2%) and -5.6 bps. YoY in HOLD. Meanwhile Slots WIN decreased ↓1.7%, mainly in Enjoy Viña del Mar (↓5.2%) and Enjoy Antofagasta (↓5.9%), due to lower COIN IN.
As of December 2018 (YTD), revenues decreased ↓1.3% YoY. Gaming tables WIN ↓2.2% YoY, due to lower HOLD (2.2 bps. YoY, partially off-set by higher DROP (↑8.7% YoY), mainly in Enjoy Santiago (↑126.9%) and Enjoy Pucón (↑29.7%). Meanwhile, Slots WIN increased ↑1.1% YoY due to HOLD optimization associated with the value creation initiatives.
NON-GAMING:↓9.3% YoY during 4Q, due to lower FF&BB revenues ↓14.1% a/a, in Chile and Uruguay. Hotels revenues ↑6,9% a/a, mainly in Chile.
En Chile:
GAMING: revenues increased↑3.9% YoY during 4Q, due to an increase of ↑23.6% YoY in gaming tables WIN, explained by higher HOLD in Enjoy Santiago, Enjoy Antofagasta and Enjoy Pucón, and higher DROP in Enjoy Santiago and Enjoy Pucón. All partially off-set by lower Slots WIN (↓1.2%), explained mainly due to lower COIN IN in Enjoy Viña del Mar and Enjoy Antofagasta.
NON-GAMING:↓9,9% YoY, due to lower FF&BB and Hotels revenues, due to supply and operation optimization, lower visits and fewer events in Viña del Mar, as a consequence of the uncertainty of the licenses renewal.
In Uruguay:
GAMING: 4Q18 revenues decreased↓19.7% compared to the same period of previous year, affected mainly by lower HOLD due to the macro economic scenario of Argentina. The Argentine effect is reflected in a lower DROP (↓11.8%) in gaming tables. Meanwhile, there was a lower HOLD in gaming tables (15.1% in 4Q18 compared to 17.4% in 4Q17). In USD, revenues decreased ↓23.2% during 4Q18.
NON-GAMING:decreased ↓6.5% YoY in CLP, due to lower revenues from FF&BB (-US$MM 1.5) and hotels YoY (↓17.0%), affected mainly by the macro economic scenario of Brazil and Argentina.
Decreased 2.4% YoY during 4Q18 and 3.0% YoY as of December 2018 (YTD), in line with revenue decrease (mainly due to cost efficiencies derived from the Value Creation Plan (VCP), both in Chile and Uruguay).
Sales and administrative expenses increased 10.4% (CLP$ 646 millions). As of December 2018 (YTD), expenses increased 1.8% YoY, mainly due to non-recurring expenses associated with third-party consultancies in line with the aforementioned strategic initiatives (Value Creation Plan) for CLP$ 845 million.
Adoption of Accounting Standard IFRS 16: long-term lease expenses are recorded as a liability and intangible asset (amortization and financial expenses), so that the reported EBITDA is not comparable with 2017 (CLP$ MM 3.516).
EBITDA 4Q18 increase 2.0% YoY (+2.7% YoY HOLD normalized), and Lease and HOLD normalized -6.4% a/a
EBITDA full year 2018: - 3.3% YoY (+3.0% YoY advisory services and HOLD normalized), and lease, advisory services and HOLD normalized +0.1% YoY
+ %
Quarter
YTD
CLP$ millions
4Q17
4Q18
∆%
2017
2018
∆%
Revenue
71,529
67,143
-6.1%
283,677
275,005
-3.1%
Sales Costs
-54,101
-52,784
-2.4%
-223,575
-216,952
-3.0%
Gross margin
17,428
14,359
-17.6%
60,101
58,053
-3.4%
SG&A expenses
-6,194
-5,548
-10.4%
-27,753
-28,257
1.8%
Provision for doubtful accounts
558
-898
-260.9%
-4,973
-3,450
-30.6%
Other income by function
-780
-1,799
130.5%
-1,526
-4,082
167.5%
Other gains (losses)
-1,108
-1888
70.4%
-3,112
-3,237
4.0%
Operating Margin
9,347
5,125
-45.2%
27,711
22,478
-18.9%
Financial Income
63
-36
-157.2%
251
514
104.9%
Financial expenses
-5,411
-8,067
49.1%
-32,985
-45,132
36.8%
Share of profit (loss) of associates
78
-176
-326.0%
1,383
504
-63.6%
Exchange Rate Differences
2,945
-2,808
-195.3%
7,339
-2,164
-129.5%
Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation
-651
-513
-21.2%
-3,171
-1,958
-38.2%
Income before tax
6,371
-6,475
-201.6%
528
-25,760
-4975.8%
Income tax (expense) benefit
-2,010
-1512
-24.8%
3,570
2,220
-37.8%
Net Income, attributable to owners of parent
4,068
-9,257
-327.6%
-776
-25,021
3122.7%
Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests
293
407
38.9%
4,874
619
-87.3%
Net Income
4,361
-8,850
-302.9%
4,098
-24,402
-695.5%
Quarter
YTD
CLP$ millions
4Q17
4Q18
∆%
2017
2018
∆%
Gross margin
17,428
14,359
-17.6%
60,101
58,053
-3.4%
SG&A expenses
-6,194
-5,548
-10.4%
-27,753
-28,257
1.8%
Depreciation & Amortization
5,995
8,769
46.3%
24,752
25,417
2.7%
EBITDA
17,229
17,580
2.0%
57,100
55,213
-3.3%
Hold Efect
-366
-266
-759
1,964
Consultancies
845
Normalized EBITDA
16
,863
17
,314
2. 7% 56
,341
58
,022
3. 0%
Normalized EBITDA Margin
23.6%
25.8%
19.9%
21.1%
Leasing
1
,641
3
,516
1
,641
3
,516
Normalized EBITDA w/o leasing
18
,504
17
,314
- 6. 4%
57
,982
58
,022
0. 1%
*Exclude HOLD effect over theoretical HOLD and non-recurring expenses
**Adjustment to eliminate differences between Hold and the Theoretical Hold in the income of game tables.
CLP$ millions
FOURTH QUARTER
YTD
2018 Main Effects
UNIT
2017
2018
∆ % YoY
2017
2018
∆ % YoY
Revenue
23,210
19,227
-17.2%
86,624
78,750
-9.1%
•
Lower revenues in
Punta del Este
EBITDA
6,617
2,506
-62.1%
14,787
12,074
-18.3%
2nd semester in
EBITDA M g.
28.5%
13.0%
17.1%
15.3%
Uruguay
Revenue
8,041
7,852
31,066
30,112
-2.4%
-3.1%
Antofagasta
EBITDA
2,692
2,625
-2.5%
9,460
8,647
-8.6%
•
Lower revenues 3Q
EBITDA M g.
33.5%
33.4%
30.5%
28.7%
in Santiago
Revenue
8,177
8,070
33,871
34,824
-1.3%
2.8%
Coquimbo
EBITDA
2,796
2,527
-9.6%
11,157
11,961
7.2%
•
Lower revenues in
EBITDA M g.
34.2%
31.3%
32.9%
34.3%
Antofagasta
Revenue
14,188
12,529
57,393
56,717
-11.7%
-1.2%
Viña del Mar
EBITDA
2,119
1,382
-34.8%
8,627
9,629
11.6%
•
Lower revenues 4Q
EBITDA M g.
14.9%
11.0%
15.0%
17.0%
in Viña del Mar
Revenue
9,578
11,442
41,265
41,848
19.5%
1.4%
Santiago
EBITDA
2,636
3,731
41.5%
11,291
11,663
3.3%
EBITDA M g.
27.5%
32.6%
27.4%
27.9%
Revenue
3,793
3,705
17,789
17,275
-2.3%
-2.9%
Pucon
EBITDA
575
736
28.0%
3,321
3,864
16.4%
EBITDA M g.
15.2%
19.9%
18.7%
22.4%
Revenue
1,530
1,518
6,024
6,482
-0.8%
7.6%
Chiloe
EBITDA
74
-37
-150.0%
-19
-40
110.5%
EBITDA M g.
4.8%
-2.4%
-0.3%
-0.6%
Revenue
712
722
2,552
2,805
1.4%
9.9%
Villarrica
EBITDA
166
218
31.3%
318
693
117.9%
EBITDA M g.
23.3%
30.2%
12.5%
24.7%
Revenue
1,113
1,172
3,217
3,000
5.3%
-6.7%
Puerto Varas
EBITDA
275
487
77.1%
61
770
1162.3%
EBITDA M g.
24.7%
41.6%
1.9%
25.7%
Revenue
71,529
67,143
-6.1%
283,677
275,005
-3.1%
ENJOY S.A.
EBITDA
17,229
17,580
2.0%
57,100
55,213
-3.3%
EBITDA M g.
24.1%
26.2%
20.1%
20.1%
(*) Enjoy S.A. includes eliminations, corporate expenses and Enjoy Vacations program
Antofagasta
Coquimbo
Viña del Mar
Santiago
Pucón
Chiloé
Punta del Este
GAMING
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
4Q17
4Q18
# Visits
111,440
103,126
113,109
144,164
386,683
264,851
92,391
87,725
37,159
34,266
20,382
17,197
45,448
36,524
Slot Machines
Hold
7.3%
7.4%
7.4%
8.8%
8.0%
8.5%
5.9%
6.1%
9.6%
9.6%
6.8%
7.5%
5.7%
5.4%
WIN (CLP$MM)
5,450
5,128
5,947
6,249
10,726
10,166
6,807
6,970
2,060
2,015
722
794
6,892
6,625
# Slot Machines
779
780
919
919
1,454
1,500
1,176
1,030
501
453
240
246
533
537
Game Tables
Hold
20.1%
33.1%
28.7%
22.4%
34.3%
28.7%
23.9%
28.9%
28.9%
32.4%
32.3%
35.0%
17.4%
15.1%
WIN (CLP$MM)
780
1,041
1,064
744
2,975
2,411
2,865
5,345
362
480
175
144
12,438
9,509
# Game Tables
41
42
28
28
64
71
59
64
32
31
17
17
64
64
HOSPITALITY
ADR
75,205
80,320
82,508
92,221
142,758
156,040
83,235
90,032
63,224
69,878
72,381
76,552
117,942
116,470
Ocupancy
75.7%
74.3%
88.7%
82.5%
89.7%
81.4%
78.1%
68.8%
74.4%
67.3%
76.3%
71.1%
87.9%
79.7%
