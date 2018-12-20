Log in
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : CIMTAS PIPE is one of the Partners in the PIANiSM Project

12/20/2018 | 11:00am CET

Cimtas Pipe, a fully owned subsidiary of ENKA, was awarded a grant upon becoming a partner in the PIANiSM (Predictive and Prescriptive Automation in Smart Manufacturing) Project, which is funded by the European Union's ITEA3 program to support R&D projects for Industry 4.0. Cimtas Pipe has been implementing the Digital Transformation Project since October, 2017. Thus, the national award-winning Digital Transformation Project has established itself as an international value-added project.

PIANiSM aims to combine predictive and prescriptive maintenance techniques for an end-to-end automated manufacturing process, and to optimize end-to-end manufacturing value chains.

The PIANiSM Project is an international partnership cooperation with a total of 15 partners, 8 of which are from Turkey including Cimtas, 1 from Canada, and 3 each from Portugal and Spain, and will light the way for technologies of future.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 09:59:06 UTC
