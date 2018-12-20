Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : CIMTAS PIPE is one of the Partners in the PIANiSM Project

Cimtas Pipe, a fully owned subsidiary of ENKA, was awarded a grant upon becoming a partner in the PIANiSM (Predictive and Prescriptive Automation in Smart Manufacturing) Project, which is funded by the European Union's ITEA3 program to support R&D projects for Industry 4.0. Cimtas Pipe has been implementing the Digital Transformation Project since October, 2017. Thus, the national award-winning Digital Transformation Project has established itself as an international value-added project.

PIANiSM aims to combine predictive and prescriptive maintenance techniques for an end-to-end automated manufacturing process, and to optimize end-to-end manufacturing value chains.

The PIANiSM Project is an international partnership cooperation with a total of 15 partners, 8 of which are from Turkey including Cimtas, 1 from Canada, and 3 each from Portugal and Spain, and will light the way for technologies of future.