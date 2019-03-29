Log in
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Injection System for Petkim Aliağa Complex Water Treatment Plant, Turnkey Project

03/29/2019

Cimtas Pipe has completed partial detail engineering, procurement, prefabrication, installation and start-up activities within the scope of civil, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, pressure vessels, valves and pump skids of PAC and PE Injection System for Petkim Aliağa Water Treatment Plant. The turnkey project has been completed within 11 months with the lead of Cimtas Pipe Plant Design Group.

Moreover, EU Declaration of Conformity has been issued according to the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive and 2014/35/EU Low Voltage Directive as one of the project requirements.

For more information, please click the link below: CIMTAS PIPE

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:21:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 622 M
EBIT 2019 503 M
Net income 2019 460 M
Finance 2019 1 787 M
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 4 210 M
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,16 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Haluk Gerçek Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.4 210
VINCI18.80%57 512
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.56%37 226
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.54%28 119
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.53%25 908
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD1.86%23 587
