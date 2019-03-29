Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Injection System for Petkim Aliağa Complex Water Treatment Plant, Turnkey Project

Cimtas Pipe has completed partial detail engineering, procurement, prefabrication, installation and start-up activities within the scope of civil, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, pressure vessels, valves and pump skids of PAC and PE Injection System for Petkim Aliağa Water Treatment Plant. The turnkey project has been completed within 11 months with the lead of Cimtas Pipe Plant Design Group.

Moreover, EU Declaration of Conformity has been issued according to the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive and 2014/35/EU Low Voltage Directive as one of the project requirements.

