Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : MOE Minister of Iraq Dr. Luay Al Khatteeb visited the Samawa 750 MW CCPP Project.

Honorable MOE Minister Dr. Luay Al Khatteeb made a visit on 15 June 2019 to our Samawa 750 MW CCPP Project. Samawa Governor Mr. Ahmed Monfeey, South Transition Line Head of Council Mr. Zeyad Ali Fadel, South Dispatch Center General Manager Mr. Azad Mouhayyer, Samawa Distribution Company General Manager Mr. Ali Ghalip have accompanied during his visit.

A small brief has been given to Mr. MOE Minister. He checked by his high kindness our site progress with his company. It is our pleasure for his high gladness on site activities and progress.