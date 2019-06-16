Log in
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : MOE Minister of Iraq Dr. Luay Al Khatteeb visited the Samawa 750 MW CCPP Project.

0
06/16/2019 | 09:54am EDT

Honorable MOE Minister Dr. Luay Al Khatteeb made a visit on 15 June 2019 to our Samawa 750 MW CCPP Project. Samawa Governor Mr. Ahmed Monfeey, South Transition Line Head of Council Mr. Zeyad Ali Fadel, South Dispatch Center General Manager Mr. Azad Mouhayyer, Samawa Distribution Company General Manager Mr. Ali Ghalip have accompanied during his visit.

A small brief has been given to Mr. MOE Minister. He checked by his high kindness our site progress with his company. It is our pleasure for his high gladness on site activities and progress.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 13:53:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 500 M
EBIT 2019 479 M
Net income 2019 522 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 4 563 M
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,17 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Haluk Gerçek Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.4 537
VINCI24.38%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.53%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.17%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.66%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.44%20 495
