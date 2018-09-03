Log in
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S. (ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Maad Hospitality Towers Slope Stabilization Project

09/03/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

The execution of permanent rock bolts and shotcrete works by KASKTAŞ A.Ş., fully owned subsidiary of ENKA, under the Maad Hospitality Towers Project which was signed in April 2018, continues at full speed. Within the scope of the project, a total of 24,055 m of rock bolt and 21,300 m² of shotcrete works are carried out in accordance with the HSE and Quality Control programs in order to ensure the stability of the rock slope having a plan length of 185 m and a height of 80 m. Rock bolt works are carried out by hydraulic drilling machines placed on working platforms, which are suspended from service cranes and built at a maximum of ~ 75 meters above the ground level.

The Maad Hospitality Towers Project is one of the most difficult and ambitious rock slope stabilization works performed in the Mecca region due to the application techniques specially developed for the project.

KASKTAŞ Website: http://www.kasktas.com.tr/en/maad-hospitality-towers-slope-stabilization-project/.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:06:08 UTC
