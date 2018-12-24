Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The 1st structural concrete poured on Samawa CCPP

The first structural concrete was poured on the Samawa 750 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant project located near Samawa City, 293 km northwest of Basra in Iraq.

ENKA and its partner General Electric (GE) was awarded the contract to design and build the Samawa CCPP. Among the partners, ENKA is responsible for engineering, procurement of balance of plant, construction, erection, commissioning and start-up, while GE is to provide the power island equipment and the distributed control system and switchyard. The plants' performance tests are also under the responsibility of GE.

