Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S. (ENKAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- TRY   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The 1st structural concrete poured on Samawa CCPP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:20am EST

The first structural concrete was poured on the Samawa 750 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant project located near Samawa City, 293 km northwest of Basra in Iraq.

ENKA and its partner General Electric (GE) was awarded the contract to design and build the Samawa CCPP. Among the partners, ENKA is responsible for engineering, procurement of balance of plant, construction, erection, commissioning and start-up, while GE is to provide the power island equipment and the distributed control system and switchyard. The plants' performance tests are also under the responsibility of GE.

For more information about the project, please visit: Samawa CCPP

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 16:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
11:20aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : The 1st structural concrete poured on Samawa CCPP
PU
12/20ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : CIMTAS PIPE is one of the Partners in the PIANiSM Projec..
PU
12/12ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/10ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Kasktaş – Dmitrovka Project in progress
PU
12/05ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Gold Standard VER Carbon Emissions Certificate
PU
12/03ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Afforestation project
PU
11/27ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Üsküdar Hakimiyeti Milliye Bazaar & Underground Car Park..
PU
11/26ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Championship of ENKA Sailing Team!
PU
11/16ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Cimtas Pipe Completing the Corpus Christi Liquefaction P..
PU
11/15ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : KASKTAŞ / Çanakkale 1915 Bridge Asian Anchor Block ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 220 M
EBIT 2018 643 M
Net income 2018 668 M
Finance 2018 1 677 M
Yield 2018 4,91%
P/E ratio 2018 9,26
P/E ratio 2019 8,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 4 166 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,22 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Haluk Gerçek Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.4 166
VINCI-16.12%48 506
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.98%35 268
LARSEN & TOUBRO12.57%28 384
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.37%24 298
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.78%23 043
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.