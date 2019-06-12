Log in
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Umm Qasr BMT is progressing at full speed

0
06/12/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

ENKA's Umm Qasr Basra Multi-purpose Terminal, Container Terminal Yard 5, Quay Wall & Marine Works Project in Iraq is progressing at full speed.

Following the placement of bedding material, the elevation of the trench area has been reached from -17.00 m to -16.25 m and underwater screeding machine has been launched into sea at the first position where the levelling works will commence. First placement of levelling material has been actualized on 10th of June, 2019 and screeding machine started to be used together with the diver assistance. This construction work is the last step prior to block installation works.

As of 10th of June, 2019, overall progress at the project reached up to 40.20%. 927,104 person-hours and 350 consecutive days have been achieved without lost time incident.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 16:03:04 UTC
