Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : West Qurna 1 Initial Oil Train Facility Received the First Oil

We are pleased to announce that West Qurna 1 (WQ1) Initial Oil Train (IOT) facility in Basrah, Iraq successfully received the First Oil on the 27th of March. The project is now in Start-Up stage and facility performance tests will be performed until late June this year.

The IOT project is the first EPC Oil & Gas project executed by ENKA. Built for Exxon Mobil Iraq Limited and the Basrah Oil Company, this new facility will be capable of producing an annual average of 100,000 stock tank barrels of crude oil per day.

We would like to thank all team members who contributed to these project achievements.