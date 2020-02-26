EnLink Midstream LLC : Files 2019 Annual Report

Log in
02/26/2020 | 05:59pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com by clicking the "Investors" tab, then "Financial Information," and then "Annual Reports." Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations & Tax, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-files-2019-annual-report-301012142.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
