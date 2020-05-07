EnLink Midstream LLC : Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) released today its 2019 Sustainability Report, entitled "Connecting Energy to Life," highlighting the company's performance across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance and ethics.

"Our commitment to sustainability is deep-rooted in our core values – Focus on People, Strive for Excellence, Be Ethical, Deliver Results, and Be Good Stewards," said Barry E. Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at EnLink. "Our sustainability-centered culture ensures we provide safe, responsible, and ethical operations that respect the environment, support our employees and the communities where we operate, and deliver value for our unitholders. This year's report provides a transparent view of our 2019 performance, builds upon our sustainability reporting, establishes further accountability, and sets the stage for future improvements."

The 2019 report was spearheaded by EnLink's executive-led, cross-functional Sustainability Steering Committee, whose goal is to enhance sustainability culture at EnLink and sustainability reporting to stakeholders. The Board-approved report includes a new performance data chart covering three years of data, increasing transparency and accountability.

The report can be downloaded at www.EnLink.com/sustainability and provides data and details on sustainability initiatives across the company, including information on our environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance and ethics efforts. While focusing on 2019 sustainability achievements, given the timing of its publication, the report was expanded to also detail EnLink's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EnLink reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast.

