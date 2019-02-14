Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EnLink Midstream LLC    ENLC

ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC

(ENLC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnLink Midstream : to Participate in Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:06pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that representatives of EnLink Midstream will attend and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Barclays Select Series: MLP Corporate Access Day in New York City on Tuesday, March 5
  • Morgan Stanley Global Energy & Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 6

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

A copy of EnLink's operations report for the third quarter of 2018 is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. A copy of EnLink's operations report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 will be available on February 19 on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drives competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-300796034.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC
05:06pENLINK MIDSTREAM : to Participate in Investor Conferences
PR
02/04ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
01/30ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01/30ENLINK MIDSTREAM : to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Guidance and Fourth Q..
PR
01/29ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination ..
AQ
01/25ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
01/25ENLINK MIDSTREAM : Closes Simplification Transaction
PR
01/23ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Oth..
AQ
01/23ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/14ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.