EnLink Midstream : to Participate in Investor Conferences

Barclays Select Series: MLP Corporate Access Day in New York City on Tuesday, March 5

on Morgan Stanley Global Energy & Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 6

A copy of EnLink's operations report for the third quarter of 2018 is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. A copy of EnLink's operations report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 will be available on February 19 on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drives competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

