04/03/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

DALLAS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that representatives of EnLink will attend and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • MUFG Oil & Gas Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 9
  • MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference - Connecting the Value Chain in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 14, through Thursday, May 16

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

A copy of EnLink's fourth quarter and full-year 2018 operations report is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. EnLink's first quarter of 2019 operations report will be made available on April 30 on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drives competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-300823824.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About