ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(ENLV)
European Patent Office Grants New Patent Covering Enlivex's Allocetra™ Immunotherapy Treatment

10/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the European Patent Office granted a new patent (#EP 2 929 015 B1) covering ALLOCETRATM, the company’s immunotherapy product. This new patent adds intellectual property protection, including methods, uses and pharmaceutical compositions in the EU.

ALLOCETRA™ is a novel immunotherapy based on a unique mechanism of action that targets life threatening diseases that are defined as “unmet medical needs” such as preventing or treating complications associated with bone marrow transplants (“BMT”) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (“HSCT); organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with sepsis and enablement of an effective treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve an out of control immune system (e.g. Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visitwww.enlivex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments and the effectiveness of ALLOCETRATM programs, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

﻿ENLIVEX CONTACT:
Shachar Shlosberger, CFO
Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.
shachar@enlivex-pharm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
