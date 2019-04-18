IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPANY ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS SELECTED TO RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL $1 MILLION GRANT BY THE ISRAEL INNOVATION AUTHORITY FOR ITS SEPSIS CLINICAL PROGRAM

Nes Ziona, Israel, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) selected the Company’s clinical program for prevention of cytokine storms and organ dysfunction associated with sepsis to receive a non-dilutive grant of approximately $1.0 million for 2019.

Enlivex is eligible to receive additional grants from the IIA for this clinical program in 2020 and 2021, subject to certain terms and conditions. To date, Enlivex has received a total of approximately $4.2 million of grants from the IIA.

The IIA is an independent, publicly funded agency charged with fostering the development of industrial R&D within the State of Israel. It provides non-dilutive grants that become repayable only via royalties from future sales of products developed with the support of the IIA.

Enlivex is currently planning to initiate a Phase II trial of ALLOCETRATM studying the prevention of cytokine storms and organ dysfunction associated with sepsis and is currently planning a Phase II/III trial of ALLOCETRATM studying the prevention of complications post bone-marrow transplantations for early 2020.

Enlivex is developing a novel immunotherapy candidate with a unique mode of action that targets clinical indications defined as “life-threatening, unmet medical need,” such as preventing or treating complications associated with bone-marrow transplantations, sepsis – which is the third-leading cause of mortality in the United States after cardiovascular and cancer diseases, as well as treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint reprogramming, potentially increasing the efficacy of CAR-T, TCR and other anti-cancer therapies.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

