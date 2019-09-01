Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ENM Holdings Ltd    0128   HK0128011282

ENM HOLDINGS LTD

(0128)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENM : 02 Sep 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

ENM Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Date Submitted

02/09/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00128

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

N/A

(HK$) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,650,658,676

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,650,658,676

N/A

N/A

N/A

2

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

3

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

4

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

5

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ENM Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 03:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENM HOLDINGS LTD
09/01ENM : 02 Sep 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
08/14ENM : 14 Aug 2019 Notice of Board Meeting
PU
07/02ENM : 02 Jul 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
06/24ENM : 24 Jun 2019 Inside Information - Positive Profit Alert
PU
06/12ENM : 12 Jun 2019 List of directors and their role and function
PU
06/12ENM : 12 Jun 2019 Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, Retirement of..
PU
06/03ENM : 03 Jun 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
05/01ENM : 02 May 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
04/29ENM : 29 Apr 2019 Proxy Form for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29ENM : 29 Apr 2019 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 073 M
Chart ENM HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ENM Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENM HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,65  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles Parker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Choi Leung Non-Executive Chairman
Siu Mei Lee Chief Financial Officer
Wing Tung Yeung Executive Director
Kin Wing Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENM HOLDINGS LTD-8.45%137
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL25.82%96 301
KERING7.00%60 556
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.05%59 802
ROSS STORES27.42%38 661
HENNES & MAURITZ49.17%31 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group