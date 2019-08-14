ENM : 14 Aug 2019 Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ENM HOLDINGS LIMITED

安 寧 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00128)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of ENM Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 26 August 2019 at the registered office of the Company, for the purpose of approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

By Order of the Board

Pui Man CHENG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director is Mr. David Charles PARKER (Chief Executive Officer), the Non-executive Director is Mr. Derek Wai Choi LEUNG (Non- executive Chairman), and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Kin Wing CHEUNG, Mr. Kiu Sang Baldwin LEE, Mr. Ted Tak Tai LEE and Ms. Sarah Young O'DONNELL.