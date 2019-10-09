Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ENN Energy Holdings Limited    2688   KYG3066L1014

ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2688)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ENN Energy : China to prioritise fuel supply to 22 high-tech utilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:21am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will prioritise the distribution of fuel supply and construction projects to at least 22 gas-fired power plants and two energy service platforms that employed advanced technology, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.

The decision came in as China, the world's top energy consumer, entered the fourth year of its anti-pollution campaign to replace coal with cleaner energy.

The campaign resulted in stricter controls on industries that use coal, such as steel and cement, and also on residential heating, where efforts are being made to switch from coal boilers to systems that use natural gas.

The gas-powered utilities on the NEA list, with combined capacity of 6.64 gigawatts (GW), are owned by the country's major power firms including China Huaneng Group [HUANP.UL], China Datang Corp [SASADT.UL], China Huadian Corp [CNHUA.UL] and energy giants CNOOC Group and ENN Group, according to the statement.

The NEA has urged the local government to offer support to the new projects such as providing constant fuel supply, connecting electricity generated from these projects to the grids and ensuring that power distribution is on track.

After converting coal-fired heating equipment at nearly 10 million households to gas- or electricity-powered system in 2017 and 2018, Beijing is considering adding another 4.93 million households in northern China to its coal-to-gas campaign this year.

The energy administration also reminded the local government to ensure the old coal-fired power utilities and industrial boilers to be replaced in the cities once new gas-powered projects are introduced, the statement said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED -0.17% 11.54 End-of-day quote.-5.10%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 81.3 End-of-day quote.16.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITE
03:21aENN ENERGY : China to prioritise fuel supply to 22 high-tech utilities
RE
10/08China, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
09/10ENN ENERGY : Inside Information - Update on Proposed Reorganisation at Controlli..
PU
08/30ENN ENERGY : Inside Information - Proposed Reorganisation at Controlling Shareho..
PU
06/12ENN ENERGY : Chinas first LNG bunker vessel to feature integrated Wrtsil solutio..
AQ
06/10WÄRTSILÄ : China's first LNG bunker vessel to feature integrated Wärtsilä soluti..
AQ
06/04ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12Toshiba shares slump after sale of U.S. LNG business cancelled
RE
04/12Toshiba shares slump after sale of U.S. LNG business cancelled
RE
04/11China's ENN to scrap deal for Toshiba's U.S. LNG business
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 75 450 M
EBIT 2019 8 283 M
Net income 2019 5 298 M
Debt 2019 13 481 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 83 283 M
Chart ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ENN Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 83,98  CNY
Last Close Price 74,02  CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Shen Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liu President & Executive Director
Yu Suo Wang Chairman
Jian Feng Liu Chief Financial Officer
Dong Zhi Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED16.31%11 660
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-6.79%32 711
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED28.78%11 185
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.01%7 264
ITALGAS SPA17.45%5 289
ONE GAS, INC.18.44%5 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group