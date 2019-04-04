Log in
Toshiba says transfer of U.S. LNG business to China's ENN delayed

0
04/04/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at ENN's LNG import terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang

TOKYO (Reuters) - The transfer of Toshiba Corp's U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) business to China's ENN Ecological Holdings Co has been delayed because a U.S. panel that monitors foreign investments has not yet approved the deal.

Toshiba in November agreed to pay ENN more than $800 million to take over its LNG business in the United States as part of a plan to shed money-losing assets.

Approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been delayed because of the U.S. government shutdown earlier this year, a Toshiba spokesman said on Thursday.

He said he was not aware the holdup was due to any issues from the investment.

The committee has blocked or delayed investments from China in the past due to concerns about security or transfers of U.S. technology.

Toshiba said earlier it expects to complete the transfer this month or "shortly thereafter."

Exiting the U.S. LNG business was the disappointing culmination of a venture that puzzled analysts when it was announced in 2013.

Asian LNG prices have plunged since then and the potential for future losses spurred Toshiba's exit.

Under the deal, Toshiba will sell its Toshiba America LNG Corp unit to ENN Ecological, a unit of ENN Group, for $15 million, the Japanese company said in November.

However, once that sale is complete, Toshiba will then make a one-off payment of $821 million to ENN to pass on its roughly $7 billion commitment, starting in 2020, to purchase 2.2 million tonnes per year of LNG over 20 years from Freeport LNG in Texas.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; writing by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENN ECOLOGICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.13% 12.54 End-of-day quote.24.75%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD 0.19% 77.2 End-of-day quote.10.44%
TOSHIBA CORP 1.79% 3700 End-of-day quote.22.11%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 73 386 M
EBIT 2019 8 066 M
Net income 2019 4 891 M
Debt 2019 9 994 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
P/E ratio 2020 12,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 74 177 M
Chart ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Shen Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Liu President & Executive Director
Yu Suo Wang Chairman
Jian Feng Liu Chief Financial Officer
Dong Zhi Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD10.44%11 032
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.18.89%37 519
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD17.36%10 384
UGI CORP-1.99%9 629
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD1.45%8 348
ITALGAS11.09%4 996
