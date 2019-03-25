Log in
03/25 10:17:18 am
20.345 USD   +0.22%
10:02aENNIS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/15ENNIS : Will Acquire Assets of Integrated Print & Graphics of South Elgin, Illinois
BU
01/10ENNIS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ennis, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
03/25/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two and one-half cents ($0.225) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 6, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2019.

About Ennis

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 50,9 M
Net income 2019 37,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
P/E ratio 2020 13,18
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart ENNIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ennis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENNIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith S. Walters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Travis CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer
James C. Taylor Independent Director
Michael D. Magill Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Alejandro Quiroz Pedrazzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENNIS, INC.5.45%530
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.12.56%7 375
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD9.46%5 410
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 646
CIMPRESS NV-27.69%2 307
DELUXE CORPORATION4.97%1 761
