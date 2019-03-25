Ennis, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), a manufacturer of business forms and other
business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today
that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of
twenty-two and one-half cents ($0.225) per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable May 6, 2019 to shareholders of record on
April 15, 2019.
About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale
of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the
largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United
States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production
and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to
serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures
and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and
electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing,
advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic
cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and
other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
