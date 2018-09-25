Ennis, Inc. : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 and Declares Quarterly Dividend
0
09/25/2018 | 12:01pm CEST
Ennis, Inc. (the “Company”), (NYSE: EBF), today reported financial
results for the three and six months ended August 31, 2018. Highlights
include:
Revenues increased $3.7 million, or 3.9% on a comparative quarter
basis, and $2.5 million, or 1.3% for the six month period.
Diluted earnings per share increased from $0.34 to $0.37 on a
comparative quarter basis and from $0.64 to $0.74 for the six month
period.
Financial Overview
The Company’s revenues for the second quarter ended August 31, 2018 were
$98.6 million compared to $94.9 million for the same quarter last year,
an increase of 3.9%. Gross profit margin ("margin") was $30.3 million
for the quarter, or 30.8%, as compared to $30.9 million, or 32.5% for
the second quarter last year. Net earnings for the quarter were $9.6
million, or $0.37 per diluted share compared, to $8.5 million, or $0.34
per diluted share, for the second quarter last year.
The Company’s revenues for the six month period ended August 31, 2018
were $192.0 million compared to $189.5 million for the same period last
year, an increase of 1.3%. Margin was $60.5 million, or 31.5%, as
compared to $60.9 million, or 32.1% for the six month periods ended
August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, respectively. Net earnings from
operations for the six month period ended August 31, 2018 were $18.8
million, or $0.74 per diluted share compared to $16.3 million, or $0.64
per diluted share for the same period last year.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
To provide important supplemental information to both management and
investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its
results of operations, from time to time, the Company reports adjusted
gross profit margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per
share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. To provide
additional information, the Company also reports the non-GAAP financial
measure of EBITDA (EBITDA is calculated as net earnings from operations
before interest expense, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization).
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide
useful information to investors as a supplement to reported GAAP
financial information. Management reviews these non-GAAP financial
measures on a regular basis and uses them to evaluate and manage the
performance of the Company’s operations. In addition, EBITDA is a
component of the financial covenants and an interest rate metric in the
Company’s credit agreement.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for the quarter to the
most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance
with GAAP are set forth in the following table. Other companies may
calculate non-GAAP adjusted financial measures differently than Ennis,
which limits the usefulness of the non-GAAP measures for comparison with
these other companies. While management believes the Company’s non-GAAP
financial measures are useful in evaluating Ennis, this information
should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute
or an alternative for, or superior to, the related financial information
prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures should be evaluated
only in conjunction with the Company’s comparable GAAP financial
measures.
The following table reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for
the three and six months ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017 to
the most comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (dollars in thousands).
Three months ended
Six months ended
August 31,
August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net earnings
$
9,567
$
8,540
$
18,814
$
16,324
Income tax expense
3,189
5,016
6,271
9,587
Interest expense
287
204
548
394
Depreciation and amortization
3,778
3,552
7,228
7,073
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
16,821
$
17,312
$
32,861
$
33,378
% of sales
17.1
%
18.2
%
17.1
%
17.6
%
Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President,
commented by stating, “Overall we are pleased with our second quarter
performance given the challenges facing the industry. The industry
continues to be challenged by raw material and freight cost increases.
Tight supply conditions have allowed for multiple price increases for
raw materials over the last eight months. These price increases will
continue to have a negative impact on earnings until manufacturers are
able to pass the increased costs through to the marketplace.
Historically the price increases we experienced were less frequent and
allowed us to make pricing adjustments in a more orderly manner. We
believe the size and number of increases this year have impacted
manufacturers’ ability to timely pass through the increased price
adjustments to end users. Also, as we anticipated, our recent
acquisitions had a dilutive impact on our margin for the second quarter.
We believe once we have fully analyzed the acquired businesses’ cost
structures and implement our costs systems, the margins of the acquired
businesses will improve to expected levels. While we don’t foresee these
challenges changing in the short-term, we do expect pricing and costs in
the marketplace to normalize over the long term. However, even with
increased manufacturing costs, our net earnings for the quarter
increased on a comparable quarter basis from 9.0% to 9.7% due to lower
operating and corporate tax costs. We continue to believe we have one of
the strongest balance sheets in the industry and our cash position
remains significant. As such, we will continue to explore strategic
acquisitions as a way to profitably utilize our cash and leverage our
balance sheet.”
In Other News
Ennis announces that on September 21, 2018 its Board of Directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents a share on its common
stock. The dividend is payable on November 5, 2018 to shareholders of
record on October 12, 2018.
About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis has been primarily engaged in the production and sale
of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the
largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United
States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and
distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to
serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures
and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and
electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing,
advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic
cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and
other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
Safe Harbor under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The
words “anticipate,” “preliminary,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend” and
similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for
such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of
the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause
actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated
results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking
statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties,
which include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to
effectively manage its business functions while growing its business in
a competitive environment, the Company’s ability to adapt and expand its
services in such an environment and the variability in the prices of
paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding
factors that may affect the Company’s future performance is included in
the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018 and its Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 31, 2018. The Company does
not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or
otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect
the occurrence of unanticipated events, although its situation and
circumstances may change in the future. You are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does
not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the
events or circumstances described in such statement are material.
Ennis, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)