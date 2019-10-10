Enova International : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Securitization

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that it has priced $200 million initial principal amount of Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes (the "Notes") in a private securitization transaction backed by NetCredit installment loans. The Notes, which include $138.8 million of Class A notes, $44.5 million of Class B notes and $16.7 million of Class C notes, were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 5.61% per annum. All of the Notes have a legal final payment date of June 22, 2026. Enova's second term asset-backed securitization will provide additional flexible funding to meet strong demand for NetCredit installment loans.

"NetCredit launched in 2012 to provide longer-term unsecured installment loans to near prime customers and is one of Enova's fastest growing product segments, making up 46% of total outstanding loans as of June 30, 2019," said Enova's CEO David Fisher. "This latest securitization enhances Enova's cost of funds, liquidity and capacity to fund NetCredit loan originations, and further demonstrates our ability to successfully access the capital markets and diversify funding sources."

Jefferies LLC acted as the sole bookrunner for the transaction, which is scheduled to close on October 17, 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

"This transaction saw significant investor demand and high levels of oversubscription as we built upon the success of our inaugural term NetCredit securitization last October as well as the solid credit performance of our NetCredit business," said Enova's CFO Steve Cunningham. "As a result, we improved our advance rate, pricing and investor diversification while demonstrating our ability to develop a scalable, repeatable and efficient securitization platform at Enova."

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

