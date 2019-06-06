Log in
Enova International : To Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

0
06/06/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 19th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Nantucket.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-to-present-at-the-jefferies-consumer-conference-300862918.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
