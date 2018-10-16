Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Enphase Energy Inc    ENPH

ENPHASE ENERGY INC (ENPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 10:00:00 pm
4.94 USD   +7.39%
02:18pENPHASE ENERGY : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
PU
02:01pENPHASE ENERGY : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
10/15ENPHASE ENERGY : Joins Forces with BayWa r.e. in Southeast Asia to D..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

October 16, 2018

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

Enphase Energy's Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

What:

Earnings Call and Webcast

Date:

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

877.644.1284

International:

+1.707.287.9355

Participant

Passcode:

2685735

Replay:

United States: 855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Passcode: 2685735

The webcast will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's future financial performance, product performance, timing of availability of new products, and advantages of its technology and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Enphase Energy's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact

Christina Carrabino Enphase Energy, Inc. Investor Relations ir@enphaseenergy.com +1-707-763-4784, x. 7294

Enphase_Logo_Standar d_orange_gray_RGB

Source: Enphase Energy, Inc.

News Provided by Acquire Media

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENPHASE ENERGY INC
02:18pENPHASE ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
PU
02:01pENPHASE ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
12:34pENPHASE ENERGY : Joins Forces with BayWa r.e. in Southeast Asia to Distribute it..
AQ
10/15ENPHASE ENERGY : Joins Forces with BayWa r.e. in Southeast Asia to Distribute it..
AQ
10/11ENPHASE ENERGY : and Solar Solution Deliver PPA Success in Washington, D.C.
AQ
10/09ENPHASE ENERGY : and Solar Solution Deliver PPA Success in Washington, D.C.
AQ
10/08Enphase Energy and Solar Solution Deliver PPA Success in Washington, D.C.
GL
10/01ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01ENPHASE ENERGY : and Sunpro Solar Build on Success
AQ
09/28ENPHASE ENERGY : and Sunpro Solar Build on Success
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/08/2018) 
10/05Solar Power International Serves Up Sizzle 
10/02ENPHASE : Can This Small Cap Keep Climbing? 
09/28Enphase Energy Has The World's 1st Battery-Less Microgrid 
09/28PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/28/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 311 M
EBIT 2018 19,0 M
Net income 2018 -6,98 M
Finance 2018 42,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 446 M
Chart ENPHASE ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Enphase Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPHASE ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,46 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Branderiz Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Martin Fornage Chief Technology Officer
Ben Kortlang Independent Director
Steven J. Gomo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPHASE ENERGY INC104.98%446
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-31.69%4 772
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC7.91%1 792
SUNRUN INC110.34%1 355
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-66.43%1 099
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-20.64%921
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.