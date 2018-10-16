October 16, 2018

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

Enphase Energy's Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

What: Earnings Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 2685735 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056 International: +1.404.537.3406 Passcode: 2685735

The webcast will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's future financial performance, product performance, timing of availability of new products, and advantages of its technology and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Enphase Energy's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact

Christina Carrabino Enphase Energy, Inc. Investor Relations ir@enphaseenergy.com +1-707-763-4784, x. 7294

