ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

(ENPH)
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Enphase Energy, Inc.

07/01/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 17, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Enphase ENERGY, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 26, 2019 through June 17, 2020.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-enphase-energy-inc/.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Enphase Energy, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, August 17, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 708 M - -
Net income 2020 129 M - -
Net cash 2020 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 956 M 5 956 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 91,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 54,54 $
Last Close Price 47,57 $
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff McNeil Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Eric Branderiz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Fornage Chief Technology Officer
Ben Kortlang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.82.05%5 956
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.45.95%6 888
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.62.33%4 477
SUNRUN INC.42.80%2 373
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.9.24%1 844
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.52.96%1 434
