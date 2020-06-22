Log in
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

(ENPH)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Enphase Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/22/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 17, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Enphase inflated its revenues both within the United States and abroad. The Company utilized improper accounting of deferred revenue as part of this scheme. The increase in gross margins reported by the Company was also inflated. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Enphase, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 709 M - -
Net income 2020 131 M - -
Net cash 2020 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 850 M 5 850 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enphase Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 55,19 $
Last Close Price 46,72 $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff McNeil Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Eric Branderiz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Fornage Chief Technology Officer
Ben Kortlang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.78.80%5 850
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.61.53%7 623
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.30.49%3 589
SUNRUN INC.44.06%2 394
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.0.43%1 714
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.77.69%1 666
