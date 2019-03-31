ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares

April 1, 2019
Company name: Enplas Corporation
Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President
Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section
Inquiries: Takashi Sakai,
Senior Managing Director
Tel: 03-6268-0259
Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares
(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)
Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) announced that it has acquired
its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law
|
Type of shares to be acquired:
|
Shares of common stock
|
|
|
Total number of shares acquired:
|
47,500 shares
|
|
|
Total cost of acquisition:
|
132,933,500 yen
|
|
|
Period of acquisition:
|
March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Method of acquisition:
|
Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
［Reference］
Details of acquisition
(As resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 4, 2019)
|
1)
|
Type of shares to be acquired:
|
Shares of common stock
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Total number of shares to be
|
Up to 500,000 shares
|
acquired:
|
(Equivalent to 3.91 % of outstanding shares
|
|
|
[ Excluding treasury stock ] )
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Total cost of acquisition:
|
Up to 1,500 million yen
|
|
|
4) Period of acquisition:
|
January 7, 2019 to April 26, 2019
|
|
|
Total number of shares acquired and total cost of acquisition pursuant to the above resolution (As of March 31, 2019)
|
Total number of shares acquired:
|
47,500 shares
|
|
|
Total cost of acquisition:
|
132,933,500 yen
|
|
Notice:
1.The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.