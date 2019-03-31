Log in
ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares

03/31/2019

April 1, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Takashi Sakai,

Senior Managing Director

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) announced that it has acquired

its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law

Type of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

Total number of shares acquired:

47,500 shares

Total cost of acquisition:

132,933,500 yen

Period of acquisition:

March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

Method of acquisition:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

Details of acquisition

(As resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 4, 2019)

1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

2)

Total number of shares to be

Up to 500,000 shares

acquired:

(Equivalent to 3.91 % of outstanding shares

[ Excluding treasury stock ] )

3)

Total cost of acquisition:

Up to 1,500 million yen

4) Period of acquisition:

January 7, 2019 to April 26, 2019

Total number of shares acquired and total cost of acquisition pursuant to the above resolution (As of March 31, 2019)

Total number of shares acquired:

47,500 shares

Total cost of acquisition:

132,933,500 yen

Notice:

1.The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:36:22 UTC
