ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast and Year-End Dividend Forecast

03/25/2019 | 06:35am EDT

March 25, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Takashi Sakai, Senior Managing Director

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast and Year-End Dividend Forecast

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that, in light of the recent business performance trends, it has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 and the year-end dividend forecast as announced on January 25, 2019, as follows.

1.

Revision of the consolidated earnings forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

34,000

Million yen

3,300

Million yen

3,300

Million yen

2,300

Yen

179.76

Revised forecast (B)

31,000

1,800

2,000

1,500

117.23

Difference (BA)

3,000

1,500

1,300

800

Rate of change (%)

8.8

45.5

39.4

34.8

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

33,288

4,368

3,846

2,536

198.26

2.

Reason for the revisionFor the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, in Semiconductor Peripherals Business, orders are expected to fall below due to production adjustments at a customer. In addition, LED Business declined as a result of intensifying competition and TV model changes at a main customer. After considering the items noted above, we decided to revise the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

3.

Revision of the year-end dividend forecast

Dividend per share (Yen)

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

Previous forecast

40.00

80.00

Revised forecast

15.00

55.00

Current fiscal year results

40.00

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

40.00

40.00

80.00

4.

Reason for the revisionWe have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner.

As a result of comprehensive consideration of deteriorating business performance, we will revise the year-end dividend per share forecast from 40.00 yen to 15.00 yen.

Notice:

1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:34:11 UTC
