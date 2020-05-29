Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 29, 2020

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 29, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2020 Surplus.

１.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end Most recent Dividend paid dividend for FY 2019 dividend forecast for FY 2018 (ended March 31, 2020) (Disclosed May 7, 2020) (ended March 31, 2019) Record date March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Dividend per share 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen Total amount of 184 million yen － 191 million yen dividends Effective date June 11, 2020 － May 31, 2019 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen） Record date End of interim period End of fiscal period Total Dividends for FY 2019 15.00 15.00 30.00 (ended March 31, 2020) Dividends for FY 2018 40.00 15.00 55.00 (ended March 31, 2019)

Notice: