Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 29, 2020
Company name: Enplas Corporation
Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President
Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section
Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer
Tel: 048-253-3131
Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
May 29, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2020 Surplus.
１.Details of dividend
|
|
Amount of year-end
|
Most recent
|
Dividend paid
|
|
dividend for FY 2019
|
dividend forecast
|
for FY 2018
|
|
(ended March 31, 2020)
|
(Disclosed May 7, 2020)
|
(ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
15.00 yen
|
15.00 yen
|
15.00 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
184 million yen
|
－
|
191 million yen
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
June 11, 2020
|
－
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the dividend amount
We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.
(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year
|
|
|
Dividend per share (yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
End of interim period
|
|
End of fiscal period
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2019
|
15.00
|
15.00
|
|
30.00
|
(ended March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2018
|
40.00
|
|
15.00
|
|
55.00
|
(ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice:
-
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
-
The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.
