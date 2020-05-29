Log in
Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

05/29/2020

May 29, 2020

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 29, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2020 Surplus.

.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end

Most recent

Dividend paid

dividend for FY 2019

dividend forecast

for FY 2018

(ended March 31, 2020)

(Disclosed May 7, 2020)

(ended March 31, 2019)

Record date

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Dividend per share

15.00 yen

15.00 yen

15.00 yen

Total amount of

184 million yen

191 million yen

dividends

Effective date

June 11, 2020

May 31, 2019

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen

Record date

End of interim period

End of fiscal period

Total

Dividends for FY 2019

15.00

15.00

30.00

(ended March 31, 2020)

Dividends for FY 2018

40.00

15.00

55.00

(ended March 31, 2019)

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:20:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 32 000 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2020 1 800 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 28 703 M 267 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 587
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart ENPLAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enplas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPLAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 328,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daisuke Yokota President & Representative Director
Yuji Horikawa Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Ichiro Hasegawa Director
Masanori Kazamaki Independent Outside Director
Toshimasa Iue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPLAS CORPORATION-35.06%267
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.82%96 169
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.26%52 982
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-19.97%36 978
NIDEC CORPORATION-8.86%35 345
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.12%34 512
