Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus

October 30, 2019
Company name: Enplas Corporation
Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President
Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section
Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,
Member of the Board Executive Officer
Tel: 03-6268-0259
Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus
October 30, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2019.
1. Details of dividend
|
|
Amount of interim
|
Most recent
|
Amount of interim
|
|
dividend for FY 2019
|
dividend forecast
|
dividend for FY 2018
|
|
(ending March 31, 2020)
|
(disclosed April 19, 2019)
|
(ending March 31, 2019)
|
Record date
|
September 30, 2019
|
Same as on the left
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
15.00 yen
|
Same as on the left
|
40.00 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
184 million yen
|
－
|
511 million yen
|
dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
December 2, 2019
|
－
|
December 3, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Source of dividend
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the dividend amount
We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.
Dividend per share of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will be 15 yen as announced on April 19, 2019.
(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
Interim
|
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimates
|
－
|
|
15.00
|
yen
|
30.00
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2019
|
15.00
|
yen
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
(ended March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2018
|
40.00
|
yen
|
|
15.00
|
yen
|
|
55.00
|
yen
|
(ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice:
1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.
Disclaimer
Enplas Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:26:05 UTC