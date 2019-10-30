Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus

October 30, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus

October 30, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2019.

1. Details of dividend

Amount of interim Most recent Amount of interim dividend for FY 2019 dividend forecast dividend for FY 2018 (ending March 31, 2020) (disclosed April 19, 2019) (ending March 31, 2019) Record date September 30, 2019 Same as on the left September 30, 2018 Dividend per share 15.00 yen Same as on the left 40.00 yen Total amount of 184 million yen － 511 million yen dividend Effective date December 2, 2019 － December 3, 2018 Source of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

Dividend per share of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will be 15 yen as announced on April 19, 2019.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen） Record date Interim Year-end Annual Estimates － 15.00 yen 30.00 yen Dividends for FY 2019 15.00 yen － － (ended March 31, 2020) Dividends for FY 2018 40.00 yen 15.00 yen 55.00 yen (ended March 31, 2019)

Notice:

1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.