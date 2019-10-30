Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Enplas Corporation    6961   JP3169800004

ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:28am EDT

October 30, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus

October 30, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2019.

1. Details of dividend

Amount of interim

Most recent

Amount of interim

dividend for FY 2019

dividend forecast

dividend for FY 2018

(ending March 31, 2020)

(disclosed April 19, 2019)

(ending March 31, 2019)

Record date

September 30, 2019

Same as on the left

September 30, 2018

Dividend per share

15.00 yen

Same as on the left

40.00 yen

Total amount of

184 million yen

511 million yen

dividend

Effective date

December 2, 2019

December 3, 2018

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

Dividend per share of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will be 15 yen as announced on April 19, 2019.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Estimates

15.00

yen

30.00

yen

Dividends for FY 2019

15.00

yen

(ended March 31, 2020)

Dividends for FY 2018

40.00

yen

15.00

yen

55.00

yen

(ended March 31, 2019)

Notice:

1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENPLAS CORPORATION
03:28aENPLAS : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus
PU
10/18ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast
PU
09/27ENPLAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/05ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder
PU
08/20ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder
PU
08/20ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Income
PU
07/05ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
05/07ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
04/26ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Extension of Share Repurchase Plan
PU
03/31ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 32 000 M
EBIT 2020 2 500 M
Net income 2020 2 150 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 42 994 M
Technical analysis trends ENPLAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 600,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 490,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,15%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daisuke Yokota President & Representative Director
Kiyotaka Hoshino Executive Officer & GM-Group Financial Office
Yuji Horikawa Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takashi Sakai Director, GM-Administration & Business Planning
Ichiro Hasegawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPLAS CORPORATION29.07%395
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.94%74 776
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE42.33%51 548
EMERSON ELECTRIC18.59%43 666
NIDEC CORPORATION33.89%43 093
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.57%36 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group