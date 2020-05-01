Enplas : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets and Revision of Earnings Forecast

May 1, 2020

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets

and Revision of Earnings Forecast

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) announces that Enplas expects to record extraordinary losses and reverse deferred tax assets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Consequently, Enplas has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2020 as announced on October 18, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of extraordinary losses

In June 2017, Enplas's consolidated subsidiary, Enplas America, Inc., converted Polylinks Inc. (currently Enplas Life Tech, Inc., Hereinafter "ELT") into its wholly owned subsidiary through acquisition of all Polylinks shares in order to expand the Bio Science business.

However, as a result of examining the collectability based on ELT's latest performance, it is expected that a portion of the goodwill generated at the time of the acquisition of ELT's shares will be posted as an impairment loss of 959 million yen.

2. Details of reversing deferred tax assets

As a result of estimating the current taxable income in the future and carefully examining the possibility of recovering deferred tax assets, Enplas expects to reverse deferred tax assets of 306 million yen.

3. Revision of the consolidated earnings forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020