Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Enplas Corporation    6961   JP3169800004

ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enplas : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets and Revision of Earnings Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:59am EDT

May 1, 2020

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets

and Revision of Earnings Forecast

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) announces that Enplas expects to record extraordinary losses and reverse deferred tax assets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Consequently, Enplas has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2020 as announced on October 18, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of extraordinary losses

In June 2017, Enplas's consolidated subsidiary, Enplas America, Inc., converted Polylinks Inc. (currently Enplas Life Tech, Inc., Hereinafter "ELT") into its wholly owned subsidiary through acquisition of all Polylinks shares in order to expand the Bio Science business.

However, as a result of examining the collectability based on ELT's latest performance, it is expected that a portion of the goodwill generated at the time of the acquisition of ELT's shares will be posted as an impairment loss of 959 million yen.

2. Details of reversing deferred tax assets

As a result of estimating the current taxable income in the future and carefully examining the possibility of recovering deferred tax assets, Enplas expects to reverse deferred tax assets of 306 million yen.

3. Revision of the consolidated earnings forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

per share

owners of parent

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

32,000

2,000

2,000

1,800

146.11

Revised forecast (B)

31,400

2,160

2,150

490

39.46

Difference (BA)

600

160

150

1,310

Rate of change (%)

1.88

8.00

7.50

72.78

Results for the fiscal year

31,281

1,735

1,877

332

26.03

ended March 31, 2019

4. Reason for the revision

As a result of item 1 and 2 above, profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to be lower than the previous forecast. There is no change in the year-end dividend forecast, and we expect to pay a dividend of 15.0 yen per share as announced on April 19, 2019.

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 08:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENPLAS CORPORATION
04:59aENPLAS : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets..
PU
03/30ENPLAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/21ENPLAS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend from Surplus
PU
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast
PU
2019ENPLAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder
PU
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder
PU
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Income
PU
2019ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Progress on the Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 32 000 M
EBIT 2020 2 000 M
Net income 2020 1 800 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 28 049 M
Chart ENPLAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enplas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPLAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 500,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 275,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daisuke Yokota President & Representative Director
Yuji Horikawa Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Ichiro Hasegawa Director
Masanori Kazamaki Independent Outside Director
Toshimasa Iue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPLAS CORPORATION-1.30%262
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.27%87 871
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-8.79%50 251
NIDEC CORPORATION1.96%34 462
EATON CORPORATION PLC-11.85%34 355
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-25.22%34 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group