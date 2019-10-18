Log in
Enplas : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast

10/18/2019 | 03:49am EDT

October 18, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that, in light of recent business performance trends, it has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2020, as announced on April 19, 2019, as follows.

1. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

per share

owners of parent

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

15,200

800

800

560

44.99

Revised forecast (B)

16,000

1,300

1,300

1,400

113.64

Difference (BA)

800

565

571

872

Rate of change (%)

6.6

70.7

71.5

155.9

Results for he six-month

16,207

1,345

1,699

1,029

80.49

period ended September

30, 2018

2. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

per share

owners of parent

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

32,000

2,000

2,000

1,400

112.47

Actual results (B)

32,000

2,000

2,000

1,800

146.11

Difference (BA)

0

0

0

400

Rate of change (%)

0.0

0.0

0.0

28.6

Reesults for the fiscal

31,281

1,735

1,877

332

26.03

year ended March

31,2019

3. Reason for the revision

For the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, in Semiconductor Peripherals Business, net sales of IC socket and Burn in socket increased in the United States and Greater China. Enplas also booked an extraordinary profit due to a litigation reserve release. As a result, net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to exceed previous forecast.

After considering the items noted above, profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to exceed previous forecasts for the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020.

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 07:48:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 33 000 M
EBIT 2020 3 400 M
Net income 2020 2 400 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 46 074 M
Technical analysis trends ENPLAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 800,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 740,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 1,60%
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daisuke Yokota President & Representative Director
Kiyotaka Hoshino Executive Officer & GM-Group Financial Office
Yuji Horikawa Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takashi Sakai Director, GM-Administration & Business Planning
Ichiro Hasegawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPLAS CORPORATION38.31%424
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.28%74 431
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE37.64%49 447
EMERSON ELECTRIC13.89%41 409
NIDEC CORPORATION25.56%40 450
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.57%34 049
