Enplas : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast
0
10/18/2019 | 03:49am EDT
October 18, 2019
Company name: Enplas Corporation
Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President
Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section
Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,
Member of the Board Executive Officer
Tel: 03-6268-0259
Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast
Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that, in light of recent business performance trends, it has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2020, as announced on April 19, 2019, as follows.
1. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Earnings
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
per share
owners of parent
Previous forecast (A)
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
15,200
800
800
560
44.99
Revised forecast (B)
16,000
1,300
1,300
1,400
113.64
Difference (B－A)
800
565
571
872
Rate of change (%)
6.6
70.7
71.5
155.9
Results for he six-month
16,207
1,345
1,699
1,029
80.49
period ended September
30, 2018
2. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Earnings
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
per share
owners of parent
Previous forecast (A)
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
32,000
2,000
2,000
1,400
112.47
Actual results (B)
32,000
2,000
2,000
1,800
146.11
Difference (B－A)
0
0
0
400
Rate of change (%)
0.0
0.0
0.0
28.6
Reesults for the fiscal
31,281
1,735
1,877
332
26.03
year ended March
31,2019
3. Reason for the revision
For the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, in Semiconductor Peripherals Business, net sales of IC socket and Burn in socket increased in the United States and Greater China. Enplas also booked an extraordinary profit due to a litigation reserve release. As a result, net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to exceed previous forecast.
After considering the items noted above, profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to exceed previous forecasts for the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020.
Notice:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.
Enplas Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 07:48:05 UTC