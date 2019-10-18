Enplas : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast

October 18, 2019

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the Board Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that, in light of recent business performance trends, it has revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2020, as announced on April 19, 2019, as follows.

1. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019

Operating Ordinary Profit Earnings Net sales attributable to income income per share owners of parent Previous forecast (A) Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen 15,200 800 800 560 44.99 Revised forecast (B) 16,000 1,300 1,300 1,400 113.64 Difference (B－A) 800 565 571 872 Rate of change (%) 6.6 70.7 71.5 155.9 Results for he six-month 16,207 1,345 1,699 1,029 80.49 period ended September 30, 2018

2. Revision of figures for consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020