EnPro Industries : Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for first quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2. Steve Macadam, president and chief executive officer, Marvin Riley, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13686471. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2019
