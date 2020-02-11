Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EnPro Industries, Inc.    NPO

ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EnPro Industries : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 10:02am EST

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13698177. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:02aENPRO INDUSTRIES : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Earnings ..
BU
01/21ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regu..
AQ
01/21ENPRO INDUSTRIES : Announces Successful Completion of Fairbanks Morse Sale for $..
BU
01/07ENPRO INDUSTRIES : GPT Unveils EVOLUTION, a Revolutionary Fully-Coated Isolation..
AQ
2019ENPRO INDUSTRIES : US Navy Selects Fairbanks Morse to Power T-AO 209 Replenishme..
BU
2019ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F..
AQ
2019ARCLINE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Fairbanks Morse, an EnPro Industries ..
PR
2019ENPRO INDUSTRIES : Accelerates Portfolio Reshaping, Announces Agreement to Sell ..
BU
2019ENPRO INDUSTRIES : US Navy Selects Fairbanks Morse Engines to Power its Seventh ..
BU
2019ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 435 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 45,4 M
Debt 2019 497 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Chart ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EnPro Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 58,79  $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin A. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larisa Joiner Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen E. Macadam Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.08%1 258
NORDSON CORPORATION7.85%9 964
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%4 194
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-10.99%3 903
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.20%3 658
MAREL HF.-2.93%3 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group