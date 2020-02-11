EnPro Industries : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13698177. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005051/en/