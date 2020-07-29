EnPro Industries : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2020.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a niche provider of precision components, solutions, and services with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.

