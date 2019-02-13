EnPro Industries : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today announced its financial results
for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
Consolidated and Pro Forma Financial Highlights
|
(Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)
|
|
Results for the Quarter Ended
December 31
|
|
|
|
Consolidated 1
|
|
|
|
2018 3
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% ∆
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
381.4
|
|
|
$
|
362.5
|
|
|
5.2%
|
Segment Profit 5
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
|
$
|
38.7
|
|
|
(26.9%)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(22.1)
|
|
|
$
|
34.2
|
|
|
(164.6%)
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.07)
|
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
|
(168.2%)
|
Adjusted Net Income 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
20.5
|
|
|
$
|
14.8
|
|
|
38.5%
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
46.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
54.5
|
|
|
$
|
48.7
|
|
|
11.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6
|
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31
|
|
|
|
Consolidated 1
|
|
|
Pro Forma 2
|
|
|
|
2018 3
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% ∆ 4
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,532.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,309.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,402.5
|
|
|
9.2%
|
Segment Profit 5
|
|
|
|
$
|
154.6
|
|
|
$
|
149.9
|
|
|
$
|
172.5
|
|
|
(10.4%)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
|
$
|
53.7
|
|
|
(54.2%)
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
|
$
|
24.76
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
(52.8%)
|
Adjusted Net Income 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
82.6
|
|
|
$
|
50.6
|
|
|
$
|
75.7
|
|
|
9.1%
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.32
|
|
|
$
|
3.48
|
|
|
12.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA 6
|
|
|
|
$
|
217.4
|
|
|
$
|
188.2
|
|
|
$
|
215.4
|
|
|
0.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6
|
|
|
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
15.4%
|
|
|
1 Consolidated results for the year ended December 31,
2017 reflect (i) the deconsolidation of Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC
(“GST”) and its subsidiaries, effective June 5, 2010, when GST filed a
voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to begin
a process (the Asbestos Claims Resolution Process, or “ACRP”) in pursuit
of an efficient and permanent resolution to all current and future
asbestos claims against it and (ii) the deconsolidation of OldCo, LLC
(“OldCo”), effective January 30, 2017, when it filed a voluntary
petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in furtherance of
the ACRP, in each case until the reconsolidation of GST, its
subsidiaries and OldCo effective as of July 31, 2017 upon the
consummation and effectiveness of the joint plan of reorganization
confirmed in the ACRP. Consolidated results for each of the three months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2018
include the results of GST and OldCo for the entire period.
2
Pro forma financial information for the year ended December 31, 2017 in
these tables and throughout this press release is presented as if GST
and OldCo were reconsolidated with EnPro throughout these periods based
on the consummation of the joint plan of reorganization, which was
consummated on July 31, 2017. See attached unaudited condensed
consolidated pro forma statement of operations.
3
Effective January 1, 2018, EnPro adopted the new comprehensive revenue
recognition accounting standard using a modified retrospective
transition approach. Under this approach, revenues for prior periods
have not been restated. Application of the new standard for the three
months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 had an immaterial
impact on items reflected in the consolidated statement of operations as
compared to amounts as determined under the revenue recognition
accounting standard applicable during the three months and twelve months
ended December 31, 2017.
4 Due to the reconsolidation
effective July 31, 2017, consolidated results for the year ended
December 31, 2018 are being compared to the pro forma results for the
year ended December 31, 2017.
5 Effective January 1,
2018, EnPro adopted a new accounting standard on presentation of pension
and other postretirement benefits expense using a retrospective
transition approach. See the attached schedule of Segment Information
(Unaudited) for a description of the impact of the adoption of this
standard on Segment Profit for the three months and twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
6 See the attached schedules for
adjustments and reconciliations to GAAP numbers.
Key Developments
-
EnPro experienced strong fourth quarter sales growth, with total
sales increasing 5.2% compared to the same period of 2017.
-
Segment profit increased 8.3% in the fourth quarter compared to the
same period of 2017, excluding the impact of restructuring,
acquisition-related expenses, and inventory adjustments.
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 46.3% in the fourth
quarter compared to the same period of 2017.
-
Capital allocation highlights:
-
Paid a $0.24 per share quarterly dividend with a total value of
$5 million.
-
Collected $13.1 million of asbestos-related insurance
recoveries in the fourth quarter, bringing the total collections
during the full year to $29.9 million.
-
Repatriated $11.4 million and $125.4 million of earnings from
foreign subsidiaries during the fourth quarter and full year,
respectively, without any incremental taxes.
-
EnPro issues 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $225 million to $233
million and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance of $4.28 to
$4.55, reflecting confidence that recent issues in STEMCO’s Brake
Products Group will be resolved in 2019 and taking into consideration
the macroeconomic forecasts for the company’s core end markets.
“Overall, I am very pleased with the performance of our company during
the fourth quarter,” said Steve Macadam, President and CEO. “Nearly all
of our businesses generated year-over-year sales growth, driven by
continued favorable demand in many of the markets that we serve. Sales
to the aerospace, food & pharma, heavy-duty tractor and trailer builds,
metals & mining, refining & processing, oil & gas, military marine
engines and aftermarket parts and services markets grew year-over-year.
As we communicated throughout the year, we expected Power Systems’
performance to be weighted to the second half of the year, and Power
Systems delivered remarkable results in the fourth quarter, driven by
record aftermarket parts and services sales. The sales momentum across
the company, along with lower SG&A, resulted in adjusted EBITDA growth,
despite continued cost challenges in STEMCO’s Brake Products Group in
Sealing Products.
“We are focused on resolving the issues that we have faced in STEMCO’s
Brake Products Group, and we recently announced a restructuring plan to
discontinue the manufacturing of brake drum friction products. We
believe these actions, plus others underway across the company, are
positioning us for margin improvement and free cash flow growth in 2019.
“Given current macroeconomic forecasts, planned improvements in STEMCO’s
Brake Products Group, and anticipated weakness in semiconductor,
automotive and heavy-duty truck OE demand, we expect our 2019 full-year
adjusted EBITDA to be between $225 million and $233 million. This
translates to an adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook of $4.28 to
$4.55 for the year,” said Mr. Macadam.
Full-year guidance excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding,
impacts from future acquisitions and acquisition-related costs,
restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions
on market demand and costs subsequent to year-end, the impact of foreign
exchange rate changes subsequent to year-end, and environmental and any
select legacy litigation charges.
Consolidated results for the periods after July 31, 2017 reflect the
reconsolidation of GST, its subsidiaries and OldCo as a result of the
completion of the ACRP. Given that consolidated results in the year
ended December 31, 2017 did not reflect all of EnPro’s entities,
investors may find comparisons of consolidated results for the year
ended December 31, 2018 to pro forma results for the prior year to be
most illustrative of the year-over-year performance of all of EnPro’s
businesses. Pro forma results for the year ended December 31, 2017
reflect the performance of all of these businesses for that period.
Demand in the aerospace, food & pharma, heavy-duty tractor and trailer
builds, metals & mining, and military marine engines and aftermarket
parts and services markets was strong during the quarter, although
year-over-year growth in Sealing Products and Engineered Products was
muted by strong prior year results, the company’s exit of the industrial
gas turbine market earlier in the year, and softness in the automotive,
nuclear, and U.S. oil & gas pipeline construction markets. Foreign
exchange translation reduced sales by 1.0% versus the fourth quarter of
2017.
Segment profit in the fourth quarter was down year-over-year as a result
of cost challenges and restructuring expenses in the heavy-duty truck
portion of Sealing Products, despite growth and improved margins outside
of heavy-duty truck. Excluding the impact of costs related to
acquisitions and divestitures, foreign exchange translation, the impact
of the change in the loss reserve due to foreign exchange on the EDF
contract in the Power Systems segment, acquisition inventory fair value
adjustments, and restructuring charges, total segment profit was 15.3%
higher compared to the total segment profit in the fourth quarter of
last year.
As previously announced, the company implemented a restructuring plan
under which its STEMCO heavy-duty truck business subsequently
discontinued the manufacturing of brake drum friction products. The
restructuring plan involved the shutdown of production lines that occupy
a portion of STEMCO’s owned manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia.
STEMCO has elected to concentrate its drum friction resources
specifically on formulating and sourcing, and the company will continue
to offer a full range of high-quality brake shoes using friction
manufactured by approved suppliers who meet STEMCO’s stringent quality
standards.
The company recorded total restructuring expenses related to the exit of
approximately $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 composed of
non-cash charges primarily related to impairment of inventory, equipment
and other tangible assets. Additionally, restructuring costs related to
the exit include severance and other costs of approximately $0.4 million
expected to be incurred in the first half of 2019.
The company’s average diluted share count in the fourth quarter of 2018
was 20.7 million shares, approximately 1.1 million less than in the same
period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to share repurchases
during 2018 in connection with the $50 million share repurchase program
authorized in October 2017, which was completed during the third quarter
of 2018.
Pro Forma Results Including Formerly Deconsolidated Subsidiaries
To aid comparisons of year-over-year data, the company has included
information in this press release showing key operating metrics for
EnPro and its formerly deconsolidated subsidiaries, GST and OldCo, on a
pro forma reconsolidated basis for the year ended December 31, 2017.
These metrics are derived from tables attached to this press release
that illustrate, on a pro forma basis, financial results for 2017 as if
GST and OldCo were reconsolidated with EnPro throughout that period
based on consummation of the joint plan of reorganization, which was
consummated on July 31, 2017. In response to requests from investors, we
are providing the pro forma financial information in this release as
supplemental comparative information as it reflects the performance of
all of our subsidiaries during those periods.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
EnPro will hold a conference call tomorrow, February 14, at 10:00 a.m.
Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter 2018 results. Investors who wish
to participate in the call should dial 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10
minutes before the call begins and provide conference ID number
13686335. A live audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide
presentation will be accessible from the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.
To access the presentation, log on to the webcast by clicking the link
on the company’s home page.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial measures that have not been
prepared in conformity with GAAP. They include adjusted net income,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, pro forma adjusted net income, pro
forma adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma
adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and pro forma adjusted EBITDA
margin, as well as segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA
margin, pro forma segment adjusted EBITDA and pro forma segment adjusted
EBITDA margin. Tables showing the effect of these non-GAAP financial
measures for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2017
and 2018 are attached to the release. Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for
full year 2019 is calculated in a manner consistent with the
presentation of adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Adjusted diluted
earnings per share anticipated for full year 2019 is calculated in a
manner consistent with the presentation of adjusted diluted earnings per
share in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of
these estimates of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per
share, it is impractical to present quantitative reconciliations of such
measures to comparable GAAP measures, and accordingly no such GAAP
measures are being presented. These estimates exclude changes in the
number of shares outstanding, impacts from future acquisitions and
acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of
tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to
year-end, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to
year-end, and any litigation or environmental charges.
Management believes these non-GAAP metrics are commonly used financial
measures for investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance
for the periods presented, and when read in conjunction with the
company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to
evaluate the company’s ongoing operations and provide investors with
measures they can use to evaluate performance from period to period. In
addition, these are some of the factors the company uses in internal
evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management
acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported
results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not
intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In
addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to
similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or
intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are
forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to: general economic conditions in the markets served by
our businesses, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic
downturns; prices and availability of raw materials; the impact of
fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates; unanticipated
delays or problems in introducing new products; the incurrence of
contractual penalties for the late delivery of long lead-time products;
announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological
innovations; changes in our pricing policies or the pricing policies of
our competitors; and the amount of any payments required to satisfy
contingent liabilities related to discontinued operations of our
predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental
matters, employee benefit obligations and other matters. Our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, describe these and other risks and
uncertainties in more detail. We do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect any
change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or
circumstances on which such statements are based.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer
and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating
compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines, and other engineered products
for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more
information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPENDICES
|
|
|
Highlights of Segment Results: Fourth Quarter of 2018
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Information and Reconciliations
|
|
|
Introduction of Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information
|
|
|
Pro Forma Financial Information and Reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing Products Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Pro Forma 1
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% ∆ 2
|
Results for the Quarter Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
217.2
|
|
|
$
|
220.0
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(1.3%)
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
|
$
|
25.7
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(75.5%)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
11.7%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.8
|
|
|
$
|
39.5
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(14.4%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
18.0%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
954.4
|
|
|
$
|
804.3
|
|
|
$
|
893.8
|
|
|
6.8%
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.2
|
|
|
$
|
90.4
|
|
|
$
|
111.3
|
|
|
(23.5%)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|
|
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
159.1
|
|
|
$
|
141.1
|
|
|
$
|
167.4
|
|
|
(5.0%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
16.7%
|
|
|
|
17.5%
|
|
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
1 See attached unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma
statements of operations.
2 Due to the reconsolidation
on July 31, 2017, consolidated results for the year ended on December
31, 2018 are being compared to the pro forma results for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
3 See attached schedules for
adjustments and reconciliations to GAAP numbers.
Segment Highlights
-
Sales decreased in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year period due
primarily to the company’s exit of the industrial gas turbine market
earlier in the year and, to a lesser degree, reduced nuclear shipments
due to the timing of customers' maintenance cycles. This decline was
mostly offset by strength in the aerospace, food & pharma, heavy-duty
tractor and trailer builds, and metals & mining markets.
-
Segment profit decreased in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year
period, driven primarily by ongoing cost challenges in STEMCO’s brake
products business, restructuring expenses related to the exit of
STEMCO’s brake drum friction business, and, to a lesser degree, lower
demand in the nuclear market. Excluding the impact of restructuring
costs, acquisition inventory fair value adjustments, acquisitions and
divestitures, and unfavorable foreign exchange translation, segment
profit decreased 18.4% compared to the prior-year period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineered Products Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Pro Forma 1
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% ∆ 2
|
Results for the Quarter Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
74.5
|
|
|
$
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(0.4%)
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
15.6%
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
|
$
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(4.3%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
12.1%
|
|
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
323.9
|
|
|
$
|
301.1
|
|
|
$
|
301.5
|
|
|
7.4%
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
40.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.3
|
|
|
32.3%
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.3
|
|
|
$
|
48.5
|
|
|
$
|
48.7
|
|
|
15.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
17.4%
|
|
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
16.2%
|
|
|
1 See attached unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma
statements of operations.
2 Due to the reconsolidation
on July 31, 2017, consolidated results for the year ended on December
31, 2018 are being compared to the pro forma results for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
3 See attached schedules for
adjustments and reconciliations to GAAP numbers.
Segment Highlights
-
Sales decreased in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year period due
to foreign exchange translation. Strength in the oil & gas and North
American general industrial markets was partially offset by weakness
in the automotive and European general industrial markets. Excluding
the impact of foreign exchange translation, sales increased 1.9%
compared to the prior-year period.
-
Segment profit increased in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year
period primarily due to strength in the oil & gas market and reduced
SG&A costs. Excluding the impact of restructuring costs,
acquisition-related expenses, and unfavorable foreign exchange
translation, segment profit increased 12.9% compared to the prior-year
period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Power Systems Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Pro Forma 1
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% ∆ 2
|
Results for the Quarter Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
90.7
|
|
|
$
|
68.8
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
31.8%
|
Segment Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.8
|
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
97.6%
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
18.5%
|
|
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
20.1
|
|
|
$
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
97.1%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
22.2%
|
|
|
|
14.8%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
257.9
|
|
|
$
|
208.2
|
|
|
$
|
211.5
|
|
|
21.9%
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
29.3
|
|
|
$
|
29.4
|
|
|
$
|
30.9
|
|
|
(5.2%)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
14.1%
|
|
|
|
14.6%
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
|
$
|
34.6
|
|
|
$
|
36.1
|
|
|
3.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
|
|
|
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
17.1%
|
|
|
1 See attached unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma
statements of operations.
2 Due to the reconsolidation
on July 31, 2017, consolidated results for the year ended on December
31, 2018 are being compared to the pro forma results for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
3 See attached schedules for
adjustments and reconciliations to GAAP numbers.
Segment Highlights
-
Sales increased considerably in the fourth quarter versus the
prior-year period due to record aftermarket parts and services sales
as well as a modest increase in engine revenue.
-
Segment profit increased in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year
period primarily due to the increase in higher-margin aftermarket
parts and service sales, and lower research and development expenses.
Segment profit increased 144.4% excluding the impact of foreign
exchange on the EDF contract, which had a negative impact of $0.6
million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a positive impact of $1.4
million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2017 (1)
|
|
2018
|
2017 (1)
|
Net sales
|
$
|
381.4
|
|
$
|
362.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,532.0
|
|
$
|
1,309.6
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
267.4
|
|
|
239.6
|
|
|
|
1,053.0
|
|
|
865.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
114.0
|
|
|
122.9
|
|
|
|
479.0
|
|
|
444.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
93.2
|
|
|
|
340.4
|
|
|
325.7
|
|
|
Other
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
95.0
|
|
|
94.7
|
|
|
|
361.7
|
|
|
342.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
(8.7
|
)
|
|
|
(28.5
|
)
|
|
(50.9
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
534.4
|
|
Other expense
|
|
(29.0
|
)
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
(43.4
|
)
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(16.5
|
)
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
577.5
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
(22.0
|
)
|
|
(37.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
$
|
34.2
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(1.07
|
)
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
$
|
25.28
|
|
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(1.07
|
)
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
24.76
|
|
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted an accounting
standard that requires an employer to report the service cost
component of pension and other postretirement benefits expense in
the same line item or items as other compensation costs arising
from services rendered by the pertinent employees during the
period. The other components of net benefit cost are required to
be presented in the income statement separately from the service
cost component and outside a subtotal of income from operations.
We recast our Consolidated Statements of Operations to reflect the
retrospective application of this guidance. For the quarter
ended December 31, 2017 this resulted in an increase in cost of
sales of $0.2 million, a decrease in selling, general and
administrative expense of $0.4 million, and
the corresponding increase in other (non-operating) expense of
$0.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2017 this resulted
in an increase in cost of sales of $0.1 million, a decrease in
selling, general and administrative expense of $0.6 million, and
the corresponding increase in other (non-operating) expense of
$0.5 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
|
|
32.7
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.6
|
|
|
|
|
31.1
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(534.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
35.9
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions,
deconsolidation, and reconsolidation of businesses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asbestos liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(95.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
Asbestos insurance receivables
|
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
(29.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
(35.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
103.3
|
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
226.4
|
|
|
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(62.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(41.0
|
)
|
|
Payments for capitalized internal-use software
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(44.6
|
)
|
|
Reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
Deconsolidation of OldCo
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
Capital contribution to OldCo
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(45.2
|
)
|
|
Receipts from settlements of derivative contracts
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(26.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(97.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,014.7
|
|
|
|
|
635.7
|
|
|
Repayments of debt, including premiums to par value
|
|
|
(1,184.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(484.3
|
)
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
(50.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(19.0
|
)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(252.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
118.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(59.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
189.3
|
|
|
|
|
111.5
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
129.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
189.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid (refunded) during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(77.5
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
129.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
189.3
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
286.6
|
|
|
|
|
261.7
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
233.1
|
|
|
|
|
204.1
|
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
49.5
|
|
|
|
|
113.2
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
732.0
|
|
|
|
|
819.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
301.2
|
|
|
|
|
296.9
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
333.7
|
|
|
|
|
336.1
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
|
297.3
|
|
|
|
|
347.0
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
|
|
86.5
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,719.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,886.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
139.2
|
|
|
|
|
130.7
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
145.5
|
|
|
|
|
137.2
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
287.1
|
|
|
|
|
268.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
462.5
|
|
|
|
|
618.3
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
|
|
96.9
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
856.4
|
|
|
|
|
983.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
301.0
|
|
|
|
|
347.9
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
608.3
|
|
|
|
|
604.4
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(45.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(48.4
|
)
|
|
Common stock held in treasury, at cost
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
862.7
|
|
|
|
|
902.8
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,719.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,886.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Information (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing Products
|
|
$
|
217.2
|
|
|
$
|
220.0
|
|
|
$
|
954.4
|
|
|
$
|
804.3
|
|
Engineered Products
|
|
|
74.5
|
|
|
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
323.9
|
|
|
|
301.1
|
|
Power Systems
|
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
|
|
68.8
|
|
|
|
257.9
|
|
|
|
208.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382.4
|
|
|
|
363.6
|
|
|
|
1,536.2
|
|
|
|
1,313.6
|
|
Less intersegment sales
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
381.4
|
|
|
$
|
362.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,532.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,309.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017 (1)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing Products
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
|
$
|
25.7
|
|
|
$
|
85.2
|
|
|
$
|
90.4
|
|
Engineered Products
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
30.1
|
|
Power Systems
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
|
$
|
38.7
|
|
|
$
|
154.6
|
|
|
$
|
149.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Sealing Products
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
Engineered Products
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
Power Systems
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017 (1)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
|
$
|
38.7
|
|
|
$
|
154.6
|
|
|
$
|
149.9
|
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
|
|
(32.7
|
)
|
|
|
(34.2
|
)
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
534.4
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(6.5
|
)
|
|
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
|
(27.3
|
)
|
|
|
(49.4
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(30.4
|
)
|
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
(48.0
|
)
|
|
|
(23.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(16.5
|
)
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
|
577.5
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
(22.0
|
)
|
|
|
(37.7
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
34.2
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
(1) Segment profit for 2017 was recast to reflect the impact of
adoption of an accounting standard affecting the classification of
the non-service component of pension and other postretirement
benefit costs. There was no impact for the quarter ended December
31, 2017 to total segment profit, other expense, net or corporate
expenses. The impact for the year ended December 31, 2017 was an
increase of $0.2 million to total segment profit, a $0.3 million
increase in other expense,net, and a $0.1 million decrease to
corporate expenses. Please refer to the Consolidated Statement of
Operations for further information on the standard and its impact.
Segment profit is total segment revenue reduced by operating
expenses and restructuring and other costs identifiable with the
segment. Corporate expenses include general corporate
administrative costs. Expenses not directly attributable to the
segments, corporate expenses, net interest expense, asset
impairments, gains/losses related to the sale of assets and income
taxes are not included in the computation of segment profit. The
accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as
those for the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated
Adjusted Net Income and
|
|
Consolidated Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
Average common
shares outstanding,
diluted (millions)*
|
Per share
|
|
|
$
|
|
Average common
shares outstanding,
diluted (millions)
|
Per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
20.7
|
$
|
(1.07)
|
|
$
|
34.2
|
|
21.8
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(16.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental reserve adjustments and other costs associated with
previously disposed businesses
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustment to acquisition date inventory
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension expense (non-service cost)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
20.5
|
|
21.0
|
$
|
0.98
|
**
|
$
|
14.8
|
|
21.8
|
$
|
0.67
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
Average common
shares outstanding,
diluted (millions)
|
Per share
|
|
|
$
|
|
Average common
shares outstanding,
diluted (millions)
|
Per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
21.1
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
21.8
|
$
|
24.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
577.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(534.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of ATD intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental reserve adjustments and other costs associated with
previously disposed businesses
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustment to acquisition date inventory
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension expense (non-service cost)
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
|
116.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
|
(33.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(24.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
82.6
|
|
21.1
|
$
|
3.91
|
**
|
$
|
50.6
|
|
21.8
|
$
|
2.32
|
**
|
|
Management of the Company believes that it would be helpful to the
readers of the financial statements to understand the impact of
certain selected items on the Company's reported net income and
earnings per share, including items that may recur from time to
time. The items adjusted for in this schedule are those that are
excluded by management in budgeting or projecting for performance
in future periods, as they typically relate to events specific to
the period in which they occur. This presentation enables readers
to better compare EnPro Industries, Inc. to other diversified
industrial manufacturing companies that do not incur the sporadic
impact of restructuring activities, costs associated with
previously disposed of businesses, or other selected items.
Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a
company's reported results and this list is not intended to
present all items that may have impacted these results.
|
|
The restructuring costs, environmental reserve adjustment,
impairment expense, pension (non-service cost), loss on
extinguishment of debt, and other are included as part of other
operating expense and other expense. Inventory-related
restructuring costs and fair value adjustment to acquisition date
inventory are included in costs of sales. Acquisition expenses are
included as part of selling, general, and administrative expense.
|
|
The adjusted income tax expense presented above is calculated
using a normalized company-wide effective tax rate excluding
discrete items of 29.0% and 32.5%, respectively for 2018 and
2017. Per share amounts were calculated by dividing by the
weighted-average shares of diluted common stock outstanding during
the periods.
|
|
* There were 0.3 million potentially dilutive shares excluded from
the calculation of consolidated earnings per share for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018 since they were antidilutive. These shares
were added back for the purpose of calculating adjusted net income
per share for that period.
|
|
** Adjusted diluted earnings per share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Adjusted Segment EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
|
Engineered
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation,
amortization, and other selected items (adjusted segment EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
20.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
62.9
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
|
Engineered
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
38.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition expenses*
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
39.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
59.1
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
|
Engineered
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
29.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
154.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
50.7
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
73.7
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
159.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
252.6
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
|
Engineered
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
90.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
29.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
149.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition expenses*
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
63.8
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
141.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
48.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
34.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
224.2
|
|
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includes fair value adjustments to acquisition date inventory.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
$
|
34.2
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to arrive at earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
27.3
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
73.7
|
|
63.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
|
147.6
|
|
690.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to arrive at earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization and other selected items (Consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(534.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of ATD intangible assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustment to acquisition date inventory
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental reserve adjustments and other costs associated with
previously disposed businesses
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension expense (non-service cost)
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
54.5
|
|
$
|
48.7
|
|
|
$
|
217.4
|
$
|
188.2
|
|
|
* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA as presented also represents the
amount defined as "EBITDA" under the indenture governing the
Company's 5.75% senior notes due 2026.
|
|
Supplemental disclosure: For the year ended December 31, 2018,
approximately 51% of the adjusted EBITDA as presented above was
attributable to EnPro's subsidiaries that do not guarantee the
Company's 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Pro Forma Information Reflecting the Reconsolidation of
Garlock Sealing Technologies and Other Formerly Deconsolidated
Subsidiaries
The historical business operations of EnPro’s subsidiaries, Garlock
Sealing Technologies LLC (“GST LLC”) and The Anchor Packing Company
(“Anchor”), resulted in a substantial volume of asbestos litigation in
which plaintiffs alleged personal injury or death as a result of
exposure to asbestos fibers. Those subsidiaries manufactured and/or sold
industrial sealing products, predominately gaskets and packing, that
contained encapsulated asbestos fibers. Anchor was an inactive and
insolvent indirect subsidiary of EnPro. EnPro’s subsidiaries’ exposure
to asbestos litigation and their relationships with insurance carriers
have been managed through another subsidiary, Garrison Litigation
Management Group, Ltd. (“Garrison”). GST LLC, Anchor and Garrison are
collectively referred to as “GST.”
On June 5, 2010 (the “Petition Date”), GST filed voluntary petitions for
reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina in
Charlotte (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The filings were the initial step in
an asbestos claims resolution process.
The financial results of GST and its subsidiaries had been included in
EnPro’s consolidated results through June 4, 2010, the day prior to the
Petition Date. However, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
require an entity that files for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code, whether solvent or insolvent, whose financial statements were
previously consolidated with those of its parent, as GST’s and its
subsidiaries’ were with EnPro’s, generally must be prospectively
deconsolidated from the parent and the investment accounted for using
the cost method. Accordingly, the financial results of GST and its
subsidiaries are not included in EnPro’s consolidated results after June
4, 2010 until the reconsolidation described below.
On March 17, 2016, EnPro announced that it had reached a comprehensive
settlement to resolve current and future asbestos claims. The settlement
was reached with the court-appointed committee representing current
asbestos claimants (the “GST Committee”) and the court-appointed legal
representative of future asbestos claimants (the “GST FCR”) in GST’s
Chapter 11 case pending before the Bankruptcy Court. Representatives for
current and future asbestos claimants (the “Coltec Representatives”)
against Coltec Industries Inc (“Coltec”) (at the time, another
subsidiary of EnPro and GST’s direct parent) also joined in the
settlement. Under the settlement, the GST Committee, the GST FCR and the
Coltec Representatives agreed to join GST and Coltec in proposing a
joint plan of reorganization that incorporates the settlement and to ask
asbestos claimants and the court to approve the plan. The joint plan of
reorganization was filed with the Bankruptcy Court on May 20, 2016 and
amendments to the joint plan of reorganization were filed with the
Bankruptcy Court on June 21, 2016, July 29, 2016, December 2, 2016,
April 3, 2017, May 14, 2017, May 19, 2017, June 8, 2017, and June 9,
2017. The joint plan of reorganization was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the
Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 31, 2017. As so modified, the joint
plan of reorganization superseded all prior plans of reorganization
filed by GST with the Bankruptcy Court.
As contemplated by the settlement, following the approval of the joint
plan of reorganization by asbestos claimants in December 2016, Coltec
engaged in a series of corporate restructuring transactions in which all
of its significant operating assets and subsidiaries, which included
each of EnPro’s major business units, were distributed to a new direct
EnPro subsidiary (“EnPro Holdings”). OldCo, LLC (“OldCo”), as the
successor by merger to Coltec in those transactions, retained
responsibility for all asbestos claims and rights to certain insurance
assets. The restructuring was completed on December 31, 2016 and, as
contemplated by the joint plan of reorganization and the settlement,
OldCo filed a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition with the
Bankruptcy Court on January 30, 2017. Accordingly, the financial results
of OldCo and its subsidiaries are not included in EnPro’s consolidated
results after January 29, 2017 until the reconsolidation described
below. On February 3, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court issued an order for the
joint administration of the OldCo Chapter 11 proceedings with the GST
Chapter 11 proceedings.
The settlement included as a condition to EnPro’s obligations to proceed
with the settlement that EnPro, Coltec, GST LLC and Garlock of Canada
Ltd (an indirect subsidiary of GST LLC) enter into a written agreement,
to be consummated concurrently with the effective date of consummation
of the joint plan of reorganization, with the Canadian provincial
workers’ compensation boards (the “Provincial Boards”) resolving
remedies the Provincial Boards may possess against Garlock of Canada
Ltd, GST, Coltec or any of their affiliates, including releases and
covenants not to sue, for any present or future asbestos-related claim,
and that the agreement is either approved by the Bankruptcy Court
following notice to interested parties or the Bankruptcy Court concludes
that its approval is not required. On November 11, 2016, EnPro and such
subsidiaries entered into such an agreement (the “Canadian Settlement”)
with the Provincial Boards to resolve current and future claims against
EnPro, GST, Garrison, Coltec, and Garlock of Canada Ltd. for recovery of
a portion of amounts the Provincial Boards have paid and will pay in the
future under asbestos-injury recovery statutes in Canada for claims
relating to asbestos-containing products. The Canadian Settlement
provided for an aggregate cash settlement payment to the Provincial
Boards of $(U.S.) 20 million, payable on the fourth anniversary of the
effective date of the joint plan of reorganization. Under the Canadian
Settlement, after the effective date of the joint plan of
reorganization, the Provincial Boards had the option of accelerating the
payment, in which case the amount payable would be discounted from the
fourth anniversary of the effective date of the joint plan of
reorganization to the payment date at a discount rate of 4.5% per annum.
On February 3, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court issued an order approving the
Canadian Settlement. The Provincial Boards provided notice of their
election to accelerate the payment. After application of the discount
resulting from such acceleration of payment, the settlement payment of
approximately $(U.S.) 16.7 million was made on August 11, 2017.
On May 15, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court announced its decision
recommending that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of
North Carolina (the “District Court”) confirm the joint plan of
reorganization, and on June 12, 2017 the District Court issued an order
confirming the joint plan of reorganization. The joint plan of
reorganization has been consummated, with an effective date of 12:01
a.m. on July 31, 2017 (the “Joint Plan Effective Date”).
The joint plan of reorganization provided for the establishment of a
trust (the “Trust”), which was funded (i) with aggregate cash
contributions by GST LLC and Garrison of $350 million made immediately
prior to the Joint Plan Effective Date, (ii) by the contribution made by
OldCo immediately prior to the Joint Plan Effective Date of $50 million
in cash and an option (the “Option”), exercisable one year after the
Joint Plan Effective Date, permitting the Trust to purchase for $1
shares of EnPro common stock having a value of $20 million (and included
the right of OldCo to call the option for payment of $20 million in cash
at any time prior to the first anniversary of the Joint Plan Effective
Date, and (iii) by the obligations under the Joint Plan of OldCo to make
a deferred contribution of $40 million in cash and of GST LLC and
Garrison to make an aggregate deferred contribution of $20 million in
cash no later than one year after the Joint Plan Effective Date. Under
the joint plan of reorganization, the Trust has assumed responsibility
for all present and future asbestos claims arising from the operations
or products of GST or Coltec/OldCo. Under the joint plan of
reorganization, EnPro, through its subsidiaries, retained ownership of
OldCo, GST LLC, and Garrison. Anchor, which has not conducted business
operations for many years and had nominal assets, has been dissolved. On
November 29, 2017, GST LLC, EnPro Holdings and EnPro entered into an
agreement with the Trust to provide for the early settlement of the
deferred contributions to the Trust under the joint plan of
reorganization and for the call of the Option by EnPro Holdings, as the
successor by merger to OldCo. Under that agreement, in full satisfaction
of the $60 million of aggregate deferred contribution obligations under
the Joint Plan and payment of the $20 million call payment under the
Option, on December 1, 2017 GST LLC, EnPro Holdings and EnPro paid $78.8
million (the “Early Cash Settlement Amount”) to the Trust and agreed to
make a further payment to the Trust to the extent that total interest
earned through July 31, 2018, with respect to a fixed income account in
which the Early Cash Settlement Amount was invested by the Trust is less
than $1.2 million, which further payment of approximately $0.5 million
was made to the Trust in August 2018.
Pursuant to applicable accounting rules, upon and as of the Joint Plan
Effective Date, the assets and liabilities of both GST and OldCo were
reconsolidated into the EnPro balance sheet and EnPro’s consolidated
financial statements include the sales, income, expenses and cash flows
of both GST and OldCo beginning on the Joint Plan Effective Date.
The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of
operations for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been prepared to
illustrate the effects of the reconsolidation of GST and OldCo and their
respective subsidiaries with EnPro assuming the confirmation and
consummation of the joint plan of reorganization and the consummation of
the Canadian Settlement to give effect to the reconsolidation as if it
had occurred on January 1, 2017.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations
for the year ended December 31, 2017 is based on estimates and
assumptions, which have been made solely for the purposes of developing
such pro forma information. The unaudited pro forma condensed
consolidated statement of operations also include certain adjustments
such as increased depreciation and amortization expense on tangible and
intangible assets, increased interest expense on the debt incurred to
complete the reconsolidation as well as the tax impacts related to these
adjustments. The pro forma adjustments are based upon available
information and certain assumptions that EnPro believes are reasonable.
EnPro is providing the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed
consolidated statement of operations in light of specific requests for
such pro forma information by investors. The unaudited pro forma
condensed consolidated statement of operations is provided for
illustrative purposes only and does not purport to represent what the
actual consolidated results of operations or the consolidated financial
position of EnPro would have been had the reconsolidation of GST and
OldCo occurred on the date assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminate
|
|
Reconsolidation
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
GST and
|
|
Intercompany
|
|
of GST and
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro
|
|
OldCo
|
|
Transactions
|
|
OldCo
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Reference
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,309.6
|
|
|
$
|
125.9
|
|
|
$
|
(33.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,402.5
|
|
|
(1)
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
865.3
|
|
|
|
77.7
|
|
|
|
(33.0
|
)
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
|
906.5
|
|
|
(1), (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
444.3
|
|
|
|
48.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
496.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
325.7
|
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
355.2
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
(23.9
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
342.6
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
|
370.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
|
47.8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
|
|
125.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(50.9
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
20.6
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
(32.3
|
)
|
|
(5)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
(20.6
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
(5)
|
Gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
|
|
|
534.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(534.4
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7)
|
Other expense
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
(9.6
|
)
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
577.5
|
|
|
|
63.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(554.9
|
)
|
|
|
85.9
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(37.7
|
)
|
|
|
(24.3
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
29.8
|
|
|
|
(32.2
|
)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
539.8
|
|
|
$
|
39.0
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(525.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
25.28
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
$
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
24.76
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Eliminate intercompany sales of $33.0 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Reflects the increase in depreciation expense of $0.6 million due
to adjusting property, plant and equipment to fair value. The
total fair value adjustment to property, plant and equipment was
$23.3 million of which $16.0 million related to depreciable
buildings and improvements and machinery and equipment that have a
net remaining economic life of 14.5 years. Also reflects the
add-back of a $4.1 million non-recurring increase to cost of sales
incurred in the third and fourth quarters associated with the step
up of GST inventory to fair value upon reconsolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Reflects the increase in amortization expense as a result of the
fair value adjustment due to the creation of the finite-lived
intangible assets. The useful life of the finite-lived intangible
assets is 15 years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Eliminate asbestos-related expenses which cease upon confirmation
and consummation of the joint plan of reorganization.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Eliminate intercompany interest and add interest expense on
incremental borrowings made in order to make payment upon
confirmation and consummation of the consensual plan of
reorganization. We used an estimated interest rate of 3% for all
periods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
For purposes of the consolidated pro forma financial information, an
estimated statutory tax rate of 37.5% has been used for all periods
presented.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Reflects elimination of the gain on reconsolidation of GST and OldCo
as the transaction causing the gain is presumed to have taken place
at the beginning of 2016, and the gain is a non-recurring impact of
the reconsolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted
|
EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma net income
|
|
$
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to arrive at pro forma earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (pro forma EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
73.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma EBITDA
|
|
|
189.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to arrive at pro forma earnings before interest,
income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other selected items
(pro forma adjusted EBITDA):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of ATD intangible assets
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental reserve adjustments and other costs associated with
previously disposed businesses
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension expense (non-service cost)
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
215.4
|
|
The foregoing table provides a reconciliation of pro forma net
income set forth in the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed
consolidated statements of operations reflecting reconsolidation
of GST to pro forma earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization and other selected items (pro forma
adjusted EBITDA). The methodology for reconciliation is the same
as presented on the table titled "Reconciliation of Consolidated
Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales (Unaudited)
|
|
For the Year ended December 31, 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
|
Engineered
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
Systems
|
|
|
sales
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
804.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
301.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
208.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,309.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of deconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
119.1
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
125.9
|
|
|
Intercompany sales
|
|
|
|
|
(29.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(33.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma Net Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
893.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
301.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
211.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,402.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Pro Forma Adjusted Segment
EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
Sealing
|
|
Engineered
|
|
Power
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
Products
|
|
Systems
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
$
|
90.4
|
|
|
$
|
30.1
|
|
$
|
29.4
|
|
$
|
149.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit of deconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
Pro forma acquisition date inventory fair value adjustment
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Pro forma depreciation and amortization adjustments (1)
|
|
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma segment profit
|
|
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
172.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition expenses*
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
73.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma adjusted segment EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
167.4
|
|
|
$
|
48.7
|
|
$
|
36.1
|
|
$
|
252.2
|
|
|
|
*Includes expensing of fair value adjustments to acquisition date
inventory for acquisitions other than reconsolidation of GST and
OldCo
|
|
|
(1) See notes (2) and (3) to the accompanying Pro Forma Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for further
information about these adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted Net
Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
(Stated in Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
Average
common shares
outstanding,
diluted (millions)
|
|
Per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma net income
|
|
$
|
53.7
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
85.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental reserve adjustments and other costs associated with
previously disposed businesses
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of ATD intangible assets
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension expense (non-service cost)
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income before taxes
|
|
|
112.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
|
|
(36.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
75.7
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
$
|
3.48
|
|
The foregoing table provides a reconciliation of pro forma net
income set forth in the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed
consolidated statements of operations reflecting reconsolidation
of GST to pro forma net income before selected items (pro forma
adjusted net income). The methodology for reconciliation is the
same as presented on the table titled "Reconciliation of
Consolidated Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Net Income and
Consolidated Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)."
|
|
Note that for the calculation of Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted
Earnings Per Share, the option that had been in existence
permitting the Trust to purchase for $1 shares of EnPro stock
having a value of $20 million was not considered dilutive due to
EnPro's positive intent to settle the option in cash. The option
was settled in cash as part of the $78.8 million funding of the
Trust on November 29, 2017.
|
|
* Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share.
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005856/en/